Rohit Sharma, who is India's stand-in captain for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, said that he didn't experience any problem the last time India played in Delhi. With the first T20I scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the capital on Sunday, there has been plenty of concern regarding the deteriorating air quality. The air quality in Delhi is currently in the 'severe' category and many had urged the BCCI to shift the venue of the match, although newly appointed president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Thursday that the match will go on as planned.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played," Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. "We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," he added.

The match in question was the third Test against Sri Lanka in 2017, when the visitors came out to field wearing pollution masks. Play was also halted for 20 minutes due to the haze and poor air quality.

Bangladesh player Liton Das was on Thursday seen practicing wearing a pollution mask.

Speaking about India's first day-night Test, to be played in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma said he was very excited and said he had a good experience playing a pink-ball match in the Duleep Trophy.

"Very excited as it is the first time. I can't say about others, but I played one match in Duleep Trophy with pink ball and it was a good experience. The opportunity has come and will try to do well and win the game," he said.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the T20I series as regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested. Kohli will be back for the two-match Test series that will follow the three-match T20I series.

(With IANS inputs)