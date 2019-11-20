 
India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens Goes Pink Ahead Of India's Maiden Day-Night Test. Watch Video

Updated: 20 November 2019 16:02 IST
Kolkata and Eden Gardens are gearing up for India's first-ever day-night Test as India take on Bangladesh at the iconic stadium from November 22.

India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens Goes Pink Ahead Of India
The Eden Gardens stadium took on a pink hue ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh. © Twitter

"Pink is the new obsession"- Aerosmith sang it in their 1997 hit "Pink" and that is the growing feeling around Kolkata as India's day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens gets closer to date. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has set about to ensure that the historic match - India's first foray into pink-ball Tests - is a grand spectacle. There's a giant pink balloon flying close to the Eden, which will stay there for the duration of the match. Some parks and monuments are going to be lit up with pink lights. There will be mascots to keep the children entertained and army paratroopers will fly down to hand the pink balls over to the two captains.

With all the excitement around, the BCCI on Wednesday tweeted a video showing the Eden Gardens already in a pink hue ahead of the grand show, as well as the giant balloon and several cricket-themed murals made around the stadium.

"Kolkata gearing up for the #PinkBallTest," BCCI tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

The Shaheed Minar and some Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) parks will be illuminated with pink lights, while the Tata Steel building is set to have 3D Mapping from Wednesday.

This will be the first day-night Test for both India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in attendance along with several Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

