 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick, Records Best Ever T20I Figures

Updated: 11 November 2019 00:03 IST

Deepak Chahar registered the best figures for any bowler in the shortest format going past Ajantha Mendis, who had taken six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe.

India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick, Records Best Ever T20I Figures
Deepak Chahar finished the 3rd T20I vs Bangladesh with figures of six for seven. © Twitter

Deepak Chahar scripted history as he became the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) during the third T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday. Deepak Chahar removed Shafiul Islam on the final delivery of the 18th over and then struck twice in the final over to remove Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam to complete his hat-trick. The 27-year-old finished with figures of six for seven to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in their chase of 175. While Deepak Chahar is the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20Is, four bowlers; Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami have achieved the feat in the 50-over format. In Tests, only Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are the two Indian bowlers with a hat-trick to their name.

Cricket fraternity applauded Chahar for his remarkable performance with the ball against Bangladesh.

Deepak Chahar's performance was a memorable one as he registered the best figures for any bowler in the shortest format. Chahar went past Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had taken six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe back in 2012.

Apart from Chahar and Mendis, who has picked up six wickets twice in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only other bowler who has claimed six wickets in a T20I match.

In the match, India posted 174 for five after being put into bat by Bangladesh in the series-decider in Nagpur.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a knock of 62 while KL Rahul chipped in with a half-century.

Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh fell short by 30 runs as Deepak Chahar (6/7) and Shivam Dube, playing his third T20I, claimed three wickets.

Chahar finished the game in the last over by picking up two wickets in two balls to bowl out Bangladesh.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Deepak Chahar picked up six wickets against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I
  • Chahar registered best bowling figures in T20Is as he finished with 6/7
  • India beat Bangladesh in Nagpur to clinch the T20I series
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Says "My Efforts Have Paid Off" After Claiming Best-Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar Says "My Efforts Have Paid Off" After Claiming Best-Ever T20I Figures
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Stars As India Outclass Bangladesh To Clinch T20I Series 2-1
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar Stars As India Outclass Bangladesh To Clinch T20I Series 2-1
Deepak Chahar Terms Virat Kohli "Next-Level Player" After India
Deepak Chahar Terms Virat Kohli "Next-Level Player" After India's Win Over South Africa In 2nd T20I
Watch: MS Dhoni Convinced By Deepak Chahar To Take DRS "In Nick Of Time"
Watch: MS Dhoni Convinced By Deepak Chahar To Take DRS "In Nick Of Time"
Chennai Super Kings Bowler Deepak Chahar Breaks 10-Year-Old IPL Dot Ball Record
Chennai Super Kings Bowler Deepak Chahar Breaks 10-Year-Old IPL Dot Ball Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.