 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly Says Pink Ball Match "A Huge Step Forward For Test Cricket"

Updated: 22 November 2019 23:27 IST

Sourav Ganguly thanked the fans at Eden Gardens in a felicitation ceremony that was held at the end of the first day's play in the first ever day-night Test involving India.

Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly Says Pink Ball Match "A Huge Step Forward For Test Cricket"
Sourav Ganguly said that it's the fans, the people in this stadium, who make cricket such a popular game. © AFP

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday thanked the fans at Eden Gardens in a felicitation ceremony that was held at the end of the first day's play in the first ever day-night Test involving India. The iconic stadium was packed to the rafters for the second Test between India and Bangladesh and a number of famous personalities ranging from former cricketers, athletes from other sports and politicians were present on the occasion. "What we saw today at Eden Gardens is a huge step forward for Test cricket," Ganguly said in his speech.

"It's you -- all the people in this stadium -- who make cricket such a popular game. We at the BCCI and the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) thank you whole-heartedly for turning out in huge numbers for the first ever pink ball Test match in Kolkata.

"Hopefully we will continue to see all of you turning up in Test matches, not just in Kolkata but throughout the country," he said.

Among those present on the dias with Ganguly were his former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several dignitaries from the BCCI and the CAB.

Athletes from sports other than cricket present on the occasion included tennis star Sania Mirza, reigning badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu, boxing great MC Mary Kom, all of whom were felicitated after Ganguly made his speech.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who is part of Star Sports' commentary team, said, "Today the respect for BCCI increases a lot because you are supporting and inspiring athletes from other sports by felicitating them."

Apart from Gambhir, Tendulkar and Ganguly himself, former captain and National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid was also present on the occasion along with Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh and V.V.S. Laxman, who are all doing commentary for the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ganguly thanked fans for turning out in huge numbers for Day-Night Test
  • PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom were felicitated by the CAB
  • Dravid, Laxman and Kumble were also present on the occasion
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Former India Captains Felicitated After Day One Of Pink Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: Former India Captains Felicitated After Day One Of Pink Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly Captures "Tremendous Atmosphere At Eden For The Pink Test"
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly Captures "Tremendous Atmosphere At Eden For The Pink Test"
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Michael Vaughan Congratulates Sourav Ganguly, Hopes India To Play Pink-Ball Tests In Australia "Next Winter"
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Michael Vaughan Congratulates Sourav Ganguly, Hopes India To Play Pink-Ball Tests In Australia "Next Winter"
Kolkata Goes Pink For 1st Day-Night Test, Sourav Ganguly Shares Glimpses
Kolkata Goes Pink For 1st Day-Night Test, Sourav Ganguly Shares Glimpses
Hope Sourav Ganguly Is "Five Times More Successful" BCCI Chief Than Me, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Hope Sourav Ganguly Is "Five Times More Successful" BCCI Chief Than Me, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.