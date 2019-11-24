India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test in Kolkata to clean sweep the series on Sunday. While India captain Virat Kohli drew all the praise from fans across the country, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar faced flak on Twitter. During the match, Manjrekar had an argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle over reviewing pink-ball cricket after India's first outing under lights in the longest format of the game. Bhogle had asked for a proper analysis of the pink-ball Test and suggested that players should be asked about any problems in sighting the ball. Manjrekar was quick to respond and said that "only you need to ask Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

Fans on Twitter did not like Manjrekar's comments on his fellow commentator's concern for the visibility of the pink ball.

Today you misbehaved with Harsha — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) November 24, 2019

the Indian fans wish you were out too to never return to the comm box. — Cricweet (@BeingCricketMad) November 24, 2019

"It is this incredible smugness that makes #SanjayManjrekar the worst possible broadcaster in the history of the game. Unreal arrogance combined with a total ignorance about his own pathetic quality as a commentator. A public apology to #Harshabhogle is the least he can do," a fan said.

It is this incredible smugness that makes #SanjayManjrekar the worst possible broadcaster in the history of the game. Unreal arrogance combined with a total ignorance about his own pathetic quality as a commentator.

A public apology to #Harshabhogle is the least he can do. https://t.co/m5hAnceFAa — Arunabha Sengupta (@senantix) November 24, 2019

"U were right @bhogleharsha. Nothing wrong in asking the batsmen from both teams. Good to know the opinion. @sanjaymanjrekar u were rude.U dont know how to talk to ur fellow commentator even if he didnt play the game. How many matches did u won for IND. Watch ur language #INDvBAN," another fan joined in.

U were right @bhogleharsha. Nothing wrong in asking the batsmen from both teams.

Good to know the opinion.@sanjaymanjrekar u were rude.U dont know how to talk to ur fellow commentator even if he didnt play the game.

How many matches did u won for IND?

Watch ur language!#INDvBAN — Madhur Stark (@MadhurShrotri) November 24, 2019

"Really didn't expect that from you @sanjaymanjrekar A player turned broadcaster who knows the difference between the two professions. You were almost questioning Bhogle's credentials to voice his opinion. It didn't sound good," a fan tweeted.

Really didn't expect that from you @sanjaymanjrekar A player turned broadcaster who knows the difference between the two professions. You were almost questioning Bhogle's credentials to voice his opinion. It didn't sound good. — Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) November 24, 2019

In the match, Bangladesh's batsmen were troubled by the short ball barrage from India's fast bowlers. Two Bangladesh players were substituted after being hit on the head.