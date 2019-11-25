Sourav Ganguly, in a gesture of appreciation, posed for a photograph with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) staff after the association successfully hosted the first-ever day-night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens. Having started on Friday, the Kolkata Test concluded inside three days in favour of India as they defeated Bangladesh by an inning and 46 runs . Sharing the picture of CAB's 'Elite Team' with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the CAB tweeted: "The Elite Team, led by @BCCI President @SGanguly99, that made the historic #PinkBall D/N Test between #India and #Bangladesh an event to remember."

Ganguly, the former India captain who took over as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October, had convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a Test under floodlights. He arranged a grand spectacle at the Eden Gardens.

The City Of Joy had turned pink for India's historic cricket event and hosted prominent sportspersons and politicians for the match.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh and chess grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand were among notable guests at Eden Gardens.

With the victory in Kolkata, India swept the two-match Test series 2-0 as they had defeated Bangladesh in the opening Test in Indore.

This is India's third consecutive clean sweep in Tests, a record fourth successive win by an innings and a record seventh match triumph in the longest format.