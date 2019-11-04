The first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi was under constant threat of being affected by adverse weather conditions in the city. While the match went off without a hiccup at the end on Sunday, it now looks like the second T20I too might be under a cloud thanks to the weather in Rajkot. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Maha had seemingly moved away from the west coast of India till last Tuesday but it has since turned around and is heading towards the Gujarat coast.

"And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 6/7 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn't dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year," Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 06/07 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn't dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2019

However, the cyclone is expected to weaken on its way to the Gujarat coast, according to Skymet Weather.

"The system is likely to make a landfall between Diu and Porbandar around November 7 and at that time the wind speed will be around 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph," said the report on the website.