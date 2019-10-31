 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Player Trains With Pollution Mask Ahead Of 1st T20I In Delhi

Updated: 31 October 2019 17:16 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das trained with pollution mask ahead of the first T20I against India in Delhi.

India will take on Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Delhi on Sunday. The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated further post Diwali. The situation in the national capital has been so poor that a couple of environmentalists wrote an open letter to BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, asking the former India captain to change the venue for the series opener against Bangladesh. Ahead of the first T20I, Liton Das, Bangladesh batsman, was seen training with a pollution mask in the capital on Thursday.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. 

On Wednesday, former India opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir also opined that air pollution is a far more serious situation than hosting a match of cricket.

"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir told ANI.

Bangladesh will play without Shakib Al Hasan, who has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches by bookies.

For the T20I series, Virat Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of the regular skipper. 

Virat Kohli will return to lead the team for the two-match Test series which will see India playing their first-ever day-night Test in Kolkata.

Both the Test matches will be part of ICC World Test Championship. India lead the championship with 240 points after winning five games on the trot.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Liton Kumar Das Liton Das India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh batsman Liton Das trained with pollution mask in Delhi
  • India will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series at home
  • The first T20I will be played at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: "Haven
India vs Bangladesh: "Haven't Had A Problem": Rohit Sharma On Delhi Pollution Ahead Of Bangladesh T20I
India vs Bangladesh: "Series Will Be 2-1 In Favour Of India", Says VVS Laxman Ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
India vs Bangladesh: "Series Will Be 2-1 In Favour Of India", Says VVS Laxman Ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I To Be Played In Delhi: Sourav Ganguly Amid Pollution Concern
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I To Be Played In Delhi: Sourav Ganguly Amid Pollution Concern
"Our Cases Different": Banned Former Bangladesh Captain Mohammad Ashraful On Shakib Al Hasan
"Our Cases Different": Banned Former Bangladesh Captain Mohammad Ashraful On Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Series Opener Against India. See Pictures
Bangladesh Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Series Opener Against India. See Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.