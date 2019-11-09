The three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and Bangladesh is evenly poised at the moment. Bangladesh stunned the hosts in Delhi to register their first-ever T20I win against India, then Rohit Sharma made it even with his sublime knock of 85 in Rajkot. With the decider to be played in Nagpur on Sunday , Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has said that the visitors will be targeting a fairly "inexperienced" Indian bowling attack to win the final match and clinch the series 2-1. "It's no secret that they got reasonably an inexperienced bowling attack. If we bat well, stick to our strategies, we can put their bowling attack under pressure," Domingo said on the eve of the final T20I.

"So look, they are good side but we do think that if we bat up potentially, we can put their bowling attack under pressure," he added.

In the absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India are relying majorly on the services of Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar in the three-match series.

While, Chahar and Sundar have not been particularly economical, Khaleel has been the one to give away maximum runs.

In the first two T20Is, Khaleel conceded 81 runs and claimed just two wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was left out of the T20I series against the West Indies and South Africa, however, made a successful comeback with a stellar showing against Bangladesh.

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, too, acknowledged that the hosts' bowling attack is inexperienced but added "there can't be a better stage to learn".

"Yes, they are slightly inexperienced. This is the right time for them to learn. We always say you should play domestic cricket and learn. But I feel that till you play international cricket, you won't know where you stand as a bowler. This is a very good challenge for the whole bowling group," Rohit said.

