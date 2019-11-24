 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Bangladesh Local Manager Under BCCI ACU Scanner For Breaking Protocol At Eden Gardens: Report

Updated: 24 November 2019 23:09 IST

Bangladesh's local manager Tapan Chaki broke protocol and used mobile phone inside the visiting teams dressing room despite being warned against doing so.

A BCCI official confirmed that Bangladesh's local manager Tapan Chaki will now be called for a hearing. © AFP

Bangladesh's local manager for the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens has come under the scanner of the anti-corruption unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Tapan Chaki broke protocol and used mobile phone inside the visiting teams dressing room despite being warned against doing so. Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official confirmed the same and said that Chaki will now be called for a hearing. "The protocol is that the ACU officer on duty will report the matter and Chaki will be called for a hearing. If evidence is found against him, then the rest follows," the official said.

Back to the Test, Virat Kohli and his quick bowling trio trampled Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to complete a 2-0 series whitewash and ace their maiden pink ball Test here on Sunday.

This was India's 12th consecutive home series victory as they also became the first team ever to complete four successive innings victories in the five-day format. India had won the first Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

After India declared their first innings on 347/9 on Saturday, Bangladesh slumped to 14/3 by the seventh over and risked losing the match inside two days. But Mushfiqur Rahim stood tall and ensured the match went into the third afternoon.

India's pace trio of Ishant Sharma (9 wickets), Umesh Yadav (8) and Mohammed Shami (2) grabbed all the 19 Bangladeshi wickets to fall in the match.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun praised the boys for hunting in a pack. "They hunt as a pack, they have their processes set and they take a lot of pride in each others' performances, so that's the secret behind the pack. They work on the basics a lot," he said.

Arun feels that the boys adapt beautifully and that is what sets them apart. "We are an experienced bowling attack, and the beauty is how quickly they adapt to situations. I thought they adapted beautifully to these conditions. New Zealand will be a good challenge and we are really looking forward to it," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket India vs Bangladesh
Highlights
  • Bangladesh's local manger Tapan Chaki broke protocol in the second Test
  • He used mobile phone inside the visiting teams dressing room
  • Bangladesh's local manager will now be called for a hearing
