 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque Excited To Take On Virat Kohli In Test Series

Updated: 07 November 2019 14:21 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque said Virat Kohli is the best player in the world and thinking about taking on the India skipper makes him feel good.

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque Excited To Take On Virat Kohli In Test Series
Virat Kohli will return to lead Team India in the Test series against Bangladesh. © AFP

Mominul Haque has been tasked to lead the Bangladesh Test team after Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last week. Mominul Haq, 28, said he never thought of leading the Bangladesh cricket team as he was not ready for it. He also said, he is excited to take on Virat Kohli as he in the best player in the world across all formats. "I was not ready at all. It was completely unexpected. I never thought even in my dreams that I will be the captain of Bangladesh or I will captain the Test side," Haque said.

"I am very excited as I think (Kohli) is the best player in the world, the best batsman in all formats combined. Thinking about that makes me feel good," he added.

Mominul has played 36 Tests and scored 2,613 runs and has the highest average among his country's batsmen at 41.47.

Kohli has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. In his absence Rohit Sharma is leading Team India as they gear up for a crucial contest in Rajkot later in the day.

Kohli will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting from November 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The final match, which will be the first day-night Test hosted by India, will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mominul Haque said Virat Kohli is the best player in the world
  • Kohli has been rested from the ongoing T20I series
  • Kohli will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh
Related Articles
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
"Sab Din Mehr Hain": Virat Kohli Responds To Yuvraj Singh
"Sab Din Mehr Hain": Virat Kohli Responds To Yuvraj Singh's "Yeh Bhi Din They" Tweet
"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday
"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant's Message For Virat Kohli Invites Jokes On Twitter
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.