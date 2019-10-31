Bangladesh Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Series Opener Against India. See Pictures

 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Updated: 31 October 2019 12:13 IST
Bangladesh will play India in a three-match T20I series and then a two-match Test series.

The Bangladesh squad at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. © PTI

Bangladesh arrived in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of their series-opening T20 International match against India at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Delhi will host the first of three T20Is between India and Bangladesh, while the other two matches will be played in Rajkot and Nagpur. Bangladesh have come to India with a depleted squad as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches and experienced opener Tamim Iqbal pulled out of the tour for the birth of his second child.

All-rounder Mahmadullah will lead Bangladesh in the T20Is in Shakib Al Hasan's absence, while Taijul Islam has been named as his replacement in the squad. Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled of the series with an injury, made way for Abu Haider Rony in the T20I side.

India will also be without their regular captain Virat Kohli in the T20I series as he has been rested. Rohit Sharma will lead India in Kohli's absence. All-rounder Shivam Dube also received a maiden call-up to the national squad and may make his India debut during the course of the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been urged to shift the venue of the first T20I, with the national capital experiencing high levels of air pollution, but the board has been adamant that the match will be held in Delhi.

Apart from the T20I series, Bangladesh are also scheduled to play two Test matches against India. The Test series begins on November 14 in Indore. The second match, scheduled for November 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, will be the first ever day-night Test match in India.

