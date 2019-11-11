 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Losing Wickets In Flurry Cost Us 3rd T20I, Says Mahmudullah

Updated: 11 November 2019 00:53 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah said that Bangladesh had a decent chance of winning the game but they lost wickets in quick succession.

India vs Bangladesh: Losing Wickets In Flurry Cost Us 3rd T20I, Says Mahmudullah
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah said his side had a chance but they lost wickets in flurry. © AFP

Losing wickets rapidly cost Bangladesh dearly in the third T20I against India in Nagpur on Sunday, said visiting skipper Mahmudullah. Chasing a target of 175, Bangladesh were all out for 144 despite being 110/2 in the 13th over. "I think we had a chance looking at the way (Mohammad) Naim and (Mohammad) Mithun built a partnership. But we lost wickets rapidly and that cost us the game," he said. Naim smashed 81 off 48 balls and put Bangladesh on cruise mode, sharing a 98-run stand with Mithun (27) for the third wicket.

But Bangladesh lost their way after Mithun was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the 13th over. Chahar had earlier got two wickets and went on take a hat-trick to finish with figures of 6/7 -- the best ever in T20 internationals.

Mahmudullah, however, praised the efforts of the team, which missed two of their biggest stars in all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal. The series was tied 1-1 and Bangladesh would have recorded a first ever series win over India in the shortest format of the game had they pulled off a win.

"We needed 49 runs in 5 overs... We had a chance, but we missed it. It was good to see the efforts the boys put in. We could not finish well after winning the first game," he said.

Twenty-year-old Mohammad Naim, who made his debut in the series, ended up being the top scorer of the series with 143 runs in the three matches.

"I think he (Naim) is a very talented batsman. The way he built his innings was very calm and composed. Also, all the three seamers executed their plans and bowled really well in the series," said Mahmudullah.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Mohammad Mahmudullah Mahmudullah Mohammad Naim Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I
Highlights
  • India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the 3rd T20I in Nagpur
  • Mahmudullah said his side had a chance but they lost wickets in flurry
  • Mahmudullah said he was still proud of the efforts put in by the boys
