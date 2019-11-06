 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 06 November 2019 14:40 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Having lost the 1st T20I, India are in a do-or-die situation as they need to win the second match to stay alive in the three-match series.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0. © AFP

A young Indian side will look to save the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh during the second match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday with Cyclone Maha threat looming large over Rajkot. There are chances of Cyclone Maha playing a spoilsport on the match day when the two sides face off for a crucial contest. Bangladesh came to India without the services of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but they will be high on confidence after registering their first-ever T20I match victory over the hosts. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim led by example for Bangladesh in the first T20I and will look to carry on the fine show to help his side clinch the series. Top-order batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will look to add more firepower to their batting while facing an inexperienced Indian bowling attack.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played on November 7, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd  T20I match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Having lost the 1st T20I, India are in a do-or-die situation
  • India need to win the 2nd T20I to stay alive in the three-match series
  • Bangladesh lead 1-0, courtesy their historic win in the 1st T20I
