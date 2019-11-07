Rohit Sharma led from the front and played a match winning knock of 85 runs off just 43 balls in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday. Rohit, who failed with the bat in the first match, made amends and got India off to an explosive start in their chase of 154 runs. Together with Dhawan he added 118 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit completed his 18th half-century in just 23 balls and his innings was studded with six fours and six sixes.

Delighted with the team's performance, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for bringing India back in the game after Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim had got the visitors off to a solid start, adding 54 runs in the powerplay.

"Both the spinners are very smart and they understand their bowling really well. They always have conversations with coach and the captain as how to improve. They played a lot of domestic cricket and Sundar has been our new ball bowler and today I wanted to change it considering how big the ground is," Rohit said at the post match conference.

Without getting too much carried away by the win, the Indian skipper also highlighted the areas where team needs to pull up their shocks in the coming game.

"Quite an emotional guy on the field and some of the decisions we made in the last game, we were pretty sloppy but the focus is to get the job done and those are the emotions that come out," the opener explained.

Explaining why he opted to field after winning the toss, the 32-year-old batsman said that he knew the pitch will be good to bat on and he wanted to take the dew factor out of equation by bowling first.

"Always know this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that.

Rohit, who played his 100th T20I match, said that he never underestimates any opposition or the bowling line-up. His only focus is to try and do give his best every time he steps on the field.

"I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand. I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball".

The third and the final match will be played in Nagpur on November 10.