India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Rajkot Weather: Match Might Not Get Affected Due To Rain

Updated: 07 November 2019 16:41 IST
India vs Bangladesh: The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will not be effected as there is no chance of rain throughout the day.

India vs Bangladesh: Rain will stay away from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. © Twitter

The India vs Bangladesh second Twenty20 International (T20I) will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot later in the day with major focus remaining on the weather which might get effected due to Cyclone Maha. According to accuweather.com, there will be intermittent clouds over Rajkot from 2 pm to 5 pm with no chance of rain as the precipitation level is only one per cent. However, the weather might change after 5:00 pm.

The weather will be partly sunny at 6 pm but some clouds are expected to come in as we inch closer to the start of the match at 7 pm. It is unlikely that the toss will get effected and the play will likely start as per schedule.

The rain will continue to stay away from Rajkot from 8 pm to 11 pm as well, as the precipitation level is zero percent.

India currently trail the three-match T20I series 0-1 to Bangladesh. The third and final Test will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh beat India comprehensively by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. It also marked the first-ever T20I match victory for Bangladesh over India.

After the the T20I series, India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series starting from November 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The final Test will be played from November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.  

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Cricket
Highlights
  • The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will not be affected
  • There is no chance of rain throughout the day
  • India currently trail the three-match T20I series 0-1 to Bangladesh
Related Articles
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Rohit Sharma Plays 100th T20I, Says He
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh A Confident Start In Rajkot
India vs Bangladesh: Rajkot Weather Report, Cyclone Maha Threat Looms Over 2nd T20I
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
