India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh A Confident Start In Rajkot

Updated:07 November 2019 19:24 IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

Ind vs Ban Live Score: Liton Das and Mohammad Nain got Bangladesh off to a flying start. © Twitter

A young Indian side will look to save the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh during the second match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh came to India without the services of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but they will be high on confidence after registering their first-ever T20I match victory over the hosts. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim led by example for Bangladesh in the first T20I and will look to carry on the fine show to help his side clinch the series. Top-order batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will look to add more firepower to their batting while facing an inexperienced Indian bowling attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

  • 19:24 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Four!

    Perhaps first good ball in the right area from Khaleel and he is unlucky to concede a boundary on that. A bottom edge from Naim raced away to the third man fence.
  • 19:22 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Change in end for Khaleel Ahmed beings no change in his bowling plan. He dished out another slightly shorter ball and Mohammad Naim once again pulled it for a four towards long on.
  • 19:20 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Four!

    A juicy full-toss from Washington Sundar has been put away nicely by Liton Das for a boundary towards short fine leg.
  • 19:15 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Tidy over from Chahar!

    Deepak Chahar has been teasing the batsman to drive off the front foot as he is moving the ball both away and in to the batsman by pitching the ball up into the stumps line. Chahar bowled four consecutive dot balls and conceded only four runs in his second over.
  • 19:11 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Expensive over from Khaleel!

    Khaleel Ahmed comes back strong in last three balls and conceded just two more runs. Despite that, it was a very expensive over upfront from Khaleel as Bangladesh collected 14 off it.
  • 19:07 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Three consecutive boundaries!

    Khaleel Ahmed starts his over with a short ball and is pulled handsomly by Mohammad Naim for  two consecutive boundaries. Another poor ball from Khaleel and Naim pulls it with even more authority to collect his second four. Another short ball and Naim makes it three in three. 
  • 19:05 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Four!

    Deepak Chahar strays down leg stump on Liton Das's pads and he plays it gently towards fine leg to collect first boundary of the match.
  • 19:04 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Naim off the mark!

    Mohammad Naim gets off the mark with a single after he payed the ball towards midwicket.
  • 19:02 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Bangladesh off the mark!

    Liton Das taps an outside off ball with soft hands to pick up a single. With this Bangladesh are off the mark.
  • 19:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Here we go!

    Mohammad Naim and Liton Das will open the innings for the visitors, while Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings for India. 
  • 18:52 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Playing XI!

    Both the teams are carrying the same XI which played in New Delhi. 

    India XI: Rohit Sharma(capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

    Bangladesh playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah(capt), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain


  • 18:31 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss, elects to field. It is a high-coring ground and we can expect a run-fest.
  • 18:21 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Yet another milestone for Rohit Sharma!

    Rohit Sharma will become the first male India player and second in the World to play 100 T20Is. This is what he had to say on this special achievement.
  • 18:09 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Players ready for the big game!

    India's two middle order players Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted together in tandem in the net session yesterday and look all set for the big game this evening. Who do you reckon will play a big knock?
  • 18:05 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Good news Sky is clear!

    Contrary to everybody's expectations, the Sun is shining bright in Rajkot and we have clear sky. The game looks set for a scheduled start.
  • 18:02 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Final look at the pitch before the match!

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma just had a look at the surface to decide on his best playing combination. 
  • 18:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Rajkot weather!

    Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted high chances of rain in Rajkot due to Cyclone Maha which is looming over the entire coastal area of Gujarat. But it seems like, the cyclone had weakened which means the chances of match are more bright than before. Read our detailed weather report here.
  • 18:01 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Rajkot weather!

  • 17:48 (IST)Nov 07, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of an important match T20I between India and Bangladesh. India are trailing in the series as they lost for their first-ever T20I game vs Bangladesh in New Delhi.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mohammad Mahmudullah Mahmudullah Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Bangladesh Cricket Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
