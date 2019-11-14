Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami decimated the Bangladesh batting-line on the opening day of the first Test match in Indore, bowling them out for meagre 150 runs. In reply, India ended the day's play at 86/ 1, with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 37 and 43 runs respectively. India's only wicket fell in form of opener Rohit Sharma who departed cheaply for just six runs. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque had opted to bat after winning the toss on a pitch which assisted the fast bowlers.

Haque's move backfired as India's fast-bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up a wicket each in the opening session itself, pushing the visitors on the backfoot. Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes both departed cheaply for six runs each.

Kayes was the first wicket to fall on the day as he was caught in the slip-cordon off Umesh's bowling. In the next over, Ishant removed Islam, handing the visitors a double blow.

Mohammad Mithun was the last Bangladesh batsman who lost his wicket before lunch. He was caught plumb in front by Shami in the 18th over of the innings.

However, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim combined to ensure that Bangladesh go into the lunch break without suffering anymore damage. They entered the lunch break at 63/3.

After the duo added 68 runs for the fourth wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the breakthrough when he trapped Haque right in front, bringing an end to his innings spread across two session, after he had managed to score 37 runs.

Shami once again put the Bangladesh innings off-track by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan off consecutive deliveries just before tea.

Rahim was on 43 when Shami rattled his timber, while Hasan departed on a golden-duck. This double-blow meant the visitors were 140/7 at the end of second session.

Resuming the bowling after tea, Ishant removed the set batsman in Liton Das who was batting on 21, on the very first ball. With this, Ishant helped India complete a team hat-trick as Shami had taken two wickets on the last two balls of the previous session.

After Tea, Indian bowlers took only five overs to bowl Bangladesh out for 150 in the first inning.

Shami was the most successful bowler for India as he scalped three wickets, while Ishant, Umesh and Ashwin picked up two wickets apiece.