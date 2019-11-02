 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 02 November 2019 17:36 IST
Rohit Sharma will lead a plethora of young talent as India host Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in 1st T20I on Sunday.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Khaleel Ahmed, Rohit Sharma will be in action on Sunday. © AFP

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will lead a plethora of young talent as India host Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in the backdrop of a public health emergency being declared in Delhi due to air pollution. India have been the overwhelming favourites whenever both the sides have met but Bangladesh have grown as an unpredictable side over the years and will look to make the most of their chances at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh have never beaten India in the shortest format and the hosts will be looking to continue the run of good results against their Asian rivals.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played on November 3.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Wants To Take Captain Virat Kohli's Good Work Forward
India vs Bangladesh: "Will Continue Loving Shakib Al Hasan", Says Mahmudullah
India vs Bangladesh: Youngsters, Delhi Pollution In Focus As India Host Bangladesh In 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma "Fit" To Play 1st T20I vs Bangladesh
