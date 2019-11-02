Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will lead a plethora of young talent as India host Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in the backdrop of a public health emergency being declared in Delhi due to air pollution. India have been the overwhelming favourites whenever both the sides have met but Bangladesh have grown as an unpredictable side over the years and will look to make the most of their chances at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh have never beaten India in the shortest format and the hosts will be looking to continue the run of good results against their Asian rivals.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played on November 3.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be available on Star Sports Network. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)