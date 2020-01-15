 
Virat Kohli First Indian Captain To Record 10-Wicket Loss vs Australia In ODIs

Updated: 15 January 2020 09:51 IST

Virat Kohli registered an unwanted record as a captain after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI).

India registered a humiliating loss against Australia. © AFP

Virat Kohli registered an unwanted record as a captain after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Tuesday. Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to record 10-wicket loss against Australia in ODIs. In ODIs, India had previously suffered a 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand (1981), West Indies (1997), South Africa (2000) and South Africa (2005). With the loss, India also conceded a 0-1 lead to Australia in the three-match series. However, the hosts will have a chance to bounce back in second ODI in Rajkot.

In the series opener, Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit brilliant centuries to forge the highest Australian partnership against India as they chased down 256 runs with 12.2 overs to spare.

Asked to bat, India made a slow start to their innings and lost Rohit Sharma early. Virat Kohli's idea to step down the order also did not pay off as he was dismissed for 16 runs by Adam Zampa. At a moment, India did not look like crossing the 250-run mark, but some resilience on top of the order by Shikhar Dhawan (74) and important cameos by Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25), saw them put up 255 runs on board.

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli might alter the playing XI, in search of a series-saving victory.

The series will conclude in Bengaluru on January 19.

