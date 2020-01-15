 
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Can't Come In 28th Over, Needs To Bat Earlier, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 15 January 2020 14:20 IST

Virat Kohli, who usually bats at number three, dropped himself to four to fit in KL Rahul in the batting order.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Can
Virat Kohli could only manage 16 runs in the first ODI against Australia. © AFP

Virat Kohli's decision to come in to bat at number four backfired as India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Mumbai on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, who usually bats at number three, dropped himself to four to fit in KL Rahul in the batting order. Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised India for their poor show at the Wankhede Stadium while opined that Virat Kohli should bat up the order. "Kohli cannot come in the 28th over, period. He needs to bat earlier. India were smashed, battered, hammered by Australia," Shoaib Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar further said that he was shocked with the result of the first ODI and termed the huge loss as a wake-up call for India.

"It was a big reality check for India. Australia made a mockery of the bowling attack. If Australia win the toss again, the same sequence of events will follow.

"It will be embarrassing if India lose 0-3. India's confidence was nowhere close to being the best. I'm finding it utterly shocking," he added," Akhtar added.

India, after being asked to bat, were bowled out for 255 in the 50th over in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed unbeaten centuries to take the visitors home without losing any wickets.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that in a bid to stage a comeback in the series, India need to play aggressive cricket.

"If India do not play ruthlessly, they will keep losing. I think they can still make a strong comeback, they have to. India can still take the series 2-1, but it will be a huge task," he said.

The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Friday while Bengaluru will host the third and final match on Sunday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shoaib Akhtar India vs Australia 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at number four, managed only 16 runs
  • India were bowled out for a below-par total of 255 in the first ODI
  • Australia defeated India by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 3-match series
"Shoaib Akhtar Should Reveal Names Of Players" Who Discriminated Against Danish Kaneria, Says Ex-Pakistan Cricketer
Sourav Ganguly "Won
Watch: Shahid Afridi Says He Smashed TV After Daughter Imitated
"Never Sold My Country For Money, Bowled Even When Fingers Bled": Danish Kaneria Hits Out At Critics
Shoaib Akhtar Says Comments On Danish Kaneria Taken "Completely Out Of Context"
