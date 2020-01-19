 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As India Outclass Australia In ODI Series Decider

Updated: 19 January 2020 23:07 IST

Cricketers took to Twitter to appreciate India's commanding performance in the ODI series decider against Australia in Bengaluru.

India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As India Outclass Australia In ODI Series Decider
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together a 137-run stand for the second wicket. © AFP

India defeated Australia by seven wickets to take the three-match One-Day International series 2-1 in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts as he slammed his 29th ODI century while Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock of 89 to help India chase down the target of 287 with 15 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. After the win, former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter as cricketers reacted to India's commanding win over Australia. Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's innings and also lavished praise for Mohammed Shami who finished with figures of four for 63.

"Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS," Sachin Tweeted.

Tendulkar's statemate Ajinkya Rahane also joined in to praise India for their performance against Australia. 

"Great win boys! #INDvAUS," Rahane tweeted.

"Absolutely loved the way India played today and did not let Australia come back in the game. Rohit & Kohli you were just top class. Heartiest congratulations on winning the  #INDvAUS," Vinod Kambli tweeted. 

"Two tough games won within three days.. True character of a champion team - A come from behind win against a full strength Australia team is an incredible achievement. May the momentum carry on in NZ - Keep shining boys #INDvAUS," VVS Laxman said.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat but his decision backfired as the visitors lost their first wicket in the fourth over as Mohammed Shami removed David Warner.

Then a big mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Smith in the middle as the duo put on a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals as they managed to restrict Australia to 286 for nine in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he returned with figures of four for 63.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa all picked up one wicket apiece.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma VVS Laxman Cricket India vs Australia 2020
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India cruised to a seven-wicket win against Australia in Bengaluru
  • Rohit Sharma top-scored for India as he brought up his 29th ODI hundred
  • Virat Kohli also chipped in with a knock of 89
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India
India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Hails India's Death Bowling, Says "Have A Lot Of Variety"
"Just Want To Go Upwards And Onwards": Virat Kohli After Series Win vs Australia
"Just Want To Go Upwards And Onwards": Virat Kohli After Series Win vs Australia
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Shine As India Clinch ODI Series In Bengaluru
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Shine As India Clinch ODI Series In Bengaluru
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Scores 29th ODI Century In Series Decider
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Scores 29th ODI Century In Series Decider
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Remove Marnus Labuschagne. Watch
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Remove Marnus Labuschagne. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.