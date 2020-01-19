India defeated Australia by seven wickets to take the three-match One-Day International series 2-1 in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts as he slammed his 29th ODI century while Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock of 89 to help India chase down the target of 287 with 15 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. After the win, former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter as cricketers reacted to India's commanding win over Australia. Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's innings and also lavished praise for Mohammed Shami who finished with figures of four for 63.

"Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS," Sachin Tweeted.

Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.

Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020

Tendulkar's statemate Ajinkya Rahane also joined in to praise India for their performance against Australia.

"Great win boys! #INDvAUS," Rahane tweeted.

"Absolutely loved the way India played today and did not let Australia come back in the game. Rohit & Kohli you were just top class. Heartiest congratulations on winning the #INDvAUS," Vinod Kambli tweeted.



Absolutely loved the way India played today and did not let Australia come back in the game.

Rohit & Kohli you were just top class. Heartiest congratulations on winning the #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HtxNEwtZpv — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 19, 2020

"Two tough games won within three days.. True character of a champion team - A come from behind win against a full strength Australia team is an incredible achievement. May the momentum carry on in NZ - Keep shining boys #INDvAUS," VVS Laxman said.

Two tough games won within three days.. True character of a champion team - A come from behind win against a full strength Australia team is an incredible achievement. May the momentum carry on in NZ - Keep shining boys#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ly9WqyE9YB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2020

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat but his decision backfired as the visitors lost their first wicket in the fourth over as Mohammed Shami removed David Warner.

Then a big mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Smith in the middle as the duo put on a stand of over 100 runs for the third wicket.

Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals as they managed to restrict Australia to 286 for nine in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he returned with figures of four for 63.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa all picked up one wicket apiece.