India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma And David Warner Have "Vivacious Appetite" For Runs, Says Dean Jones

Updated: 12 January 2020 14:35 IST

Dean Jones is excited to witness the upcoming contest between two finest ODI openers of the recent times -- David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma And David Warner Have "Vivacious Appetite" For Runs, Says Dean Jones
Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2019. © AFP

Both India and Australia are high on confidence after winning their respective series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and former cricketer Dean Jones is excited to witness the upcoming contest between two finest ODI openers of the recent times -- David Warner and Rohit Sharma. While the Men in Blue hammered the islanders 2-0 in a T20I series, the Kangaroos had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in Tests and now, the Aaron Finch-led Aussies will be up against the No. 2 ranked Team India in a three-match ODI rubber.

Commenting ahead of the series, starting January 14 in Mumbai, Jones felt it would be battle between Rohit and Warner as both of them are always hungry to get runs under their belt and it will be interesting to see who of the two wins at last.

Speaking on Game Plan exclusively on Star Sports, the former Aussie cricketer said: "Rohit Sharma and David Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground."

"These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle," he added.

Jones also felt the team nowadays like to have bowlers in their armoury who could bowl over 140 kmph as any simple error against them could fetch a wicket.

"That's the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140+, when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you dont have time - you get bowled out or LBW and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at a 140," he expressed.

Highlights
  • India are set to host Australia for a three-match ODI series
  • Excited to see David Warner and Rohit Sharma in action, Dean Jones said
  • The first ODI will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai
