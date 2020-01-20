 
IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc's Wife Alyssa Healy Reacts To His Dismissal, Leaves Twitter In Splits

Updated: 20 January 2020 10:40 IST

Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy trolled her husband on social media for losing his wicket by playing a poor shot.

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc departed for a three-ball duck in 3rd ODI against India. © Instagram

Mitchell Starc came to bat at number five, much before his regular batting position, as Australia aimed for a confident total after losing David Warner, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne in the third One-day International against India in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, Mitchell Starc failed to repay the faith of his skipper Aaron Finch and lost his wicket on the third ball he faced without scoring a single run. Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy, who herself is a cricketer and plays for the Australian women's national team, trolled her husband on social media for losing his wicket by playing a poor shot.

Alyssa Healy commented with a face palm emoji on one of Mitchell Starc's dismissal posts on Twitter.

Healy, a wicketkeeper batswoman, left the internet in splits with her reaction.

Finch, who lost his wicket for 19 following a massive mix-up with Steve Smith, expected some power-hitting from Starc when Australia needed it most.

However, Finch's ploy didn't work as Starc departed for a third-ball duck after he decided to slog Ravindra Jadeja out of the ground but ended up hitting it straight to Yuzvendra Chahal, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket.

While Starc departed on the last ball of the 32nd over by Ravindra Jadeja, Australia had lost Labuschagne on the third ball of the same over.

Smith top-scored for Australia with 131 runs, including 14 boundaries and a six, as they reached 286/9 by the end of 50 overs.

India rode on a century by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's knock of 89 runs to chase down the target with 15 balls to spare.

With the seven-wicket victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Highlights
  • Mitchell Starc came to bat at number five in 3rd ODI against India
  • He departed for a three-ball duck
  • Starc's wife trolled him on social media for losing his wicket
Australia Thrash New Zealand In Sydney To Sweep Test Series
Australia In Complete Control As New Zealand Fight To Save 2nd Test
Watch: Fresh DRS Drama At MCG After Controversial Mitchell Santner Decision
"Make Him PM": Fans Go Gaga On Twitter As Pat Cummins Dismantles New Zealand
IPL 2020: David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To SunRisers Hyderabad In Bizarre Post
