Marnus Labuschagne , who was the leading Test run-scorer in 2019, earned his maiden ODI call up for the upcoming series against India. On Tuesday, Marnus Labuschagne said that he enjoys the shorter formats and labelled India as a "very tough opposition". "Whenever you play India it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge. But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 25-year-old batsman has not featured in the limited-overs format for Australia but Labuschagne is confident that having experienced players like Steve Smith and David Warner in the team will help him adjust to the Indian conditions.

"I played some one-day cricket for Queensland earlier this (summer) and I really enjoyed that. I really enjoy the shorter formats.

"It's about taking one step at a time ... luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith ... to continue to learn from those guys is great," he added.

Labuschagne had a dream home series against New Zealand as he notched up 549 runs at an impressive average of 91.50. He was adjudged player of the series for his heroics with the bat.

Australia will travel to India for a three-match ODI series, starting January 14.

The first ODI will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai while Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the rest two games.