Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner To 100 ODI Wickets

Updated: 17 January 2020 23:05 IST

Kuldeep Yadav took his 100th ODI wicket when he claimed the scalp of Australia's Alex Carey in the second ODI in Rajkot.

Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets as India beat Australia in the second ODI in Rajkot. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav on Friday became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Kuldeep has taken 58 matches to reach the milestone, overtaking Harbhajan Singh who took 76 matches to reach the milestone in 2003. He is the third fastest Indian bowler overall to get to the mark with Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Mohammed Shami (56) ahead of him. Kuldeep took the wicket of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the second ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot to reach the milestone.

He then took the big wicket of Steve Smith, who was on 98, two balls later.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan tops the list having taken just 44 matches to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODI cricket while Australia's Mitchell Starc got there in 52 matches to be second. Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq got to the mark in 53 matches and is the third fastest.

Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav picked his 100th ODI wicket against Australia in Rajkot
  • He took just 58 matches to get to the milestone
  • Harbhajan Singh had taken 76 matches to get 100 ODI wickets
