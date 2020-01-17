 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

KL Rahul Hopes To Keep Bowlers "Happy" With Wicketkeeping Skills

Updated: 17 January 2020 23:21 IST

KL Rahul said he is "enjoying every responsibility" thrown at him each day at the international level.

KL Rahul Hopes To Keep Bowlers "Happy" With Wicketkeeping Skills
KL Rahul starred with a 52-ball-80 and three dismissals. © AFP

KL Rahul had a dream 'debut' as full-time keeper-batsman with a 52-ball-80 and three dismissals and is "enjoying every responsibility" thrown at him each day at the international level. Rahul's batting at No 5 and his ability to also open the innings and keep wickets decently has opened an option for skipper Virat Kohli in case the profligate Rishabh Pant fails to make his chances count in the run-up to the World T20 in Australia. "I couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I've been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I'm enjoying it for now," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about his new experience of batting at crucial No 5 position, Rahul said: "Batting at No 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it's coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities."

About his role as a keeper, Rahul said that he had got positive feedback from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is a difficult bowler to pick under lights.

"Kuldeep told me my 'keeping was good too. I grew up 'keeping but I didn't do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks, I did keep for Karnataka (in the National One Dayers and T20s), so I have been in decent wicket-keeping touch. So hopefully, I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul had a dream 'debut' as full-time keeper-batsman
  • He impressed with a 52-ball-80 and three dismissals
  • Rahul said he is "enjoying every responsibility" thrown at him each day
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Calls KL Rahul "Multi-Dimensional Player" After Impressive Show In 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli Calls KL Rahul "Multi-Dimensional Player" After Impressive Show In 2nd ODI
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Trolled On Twitter After KL Rahul Pulls Off Smart Stumping In 2nd ODI
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Trolled On Twitter After KL Rahul Pulls Off Smart Stumping In 2nd ODI
Former England Captain Feels This Is India
Former England Captain Feels This Is India's Biggest Weakness In ODIs
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Feels Virat Kohli Might Think About "Batting At Number Three Again"
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Feels Virat Kohli Might Think About "Batting At Number Three Again"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.