 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Indian Players Wear Black Armbands In 3rd ODI To Pay Tripute To Bapu Nadkarni

Updated: 19 January 2020 14:28 IST

Team India wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni.

Indian Players Wear Black Armbands In 3rd ODI To Pay Tripute To Bapu Nadkarni
Bapu Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86. © Twitter

The Indian team on Sunday wore black arm bands during their third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram Bapu Nadkarni, a statement said. Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86. Best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, he is survived by his wife and two daughters. A left-arm batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Nadkarni played 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 runs and took 88 wickets.

His debut and final Tests were both against New Zealand.

In the series deciding ODI, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia won the first tie by 10 wickets only for India to return the favour as they scripted a 36-run win in the second ODI.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team India vs Australia 2020 Cricket India vs Australia, 3rd ODI
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian team wore black arm bands during their third ODI against Australia
  • They marked respect on passing away of Bapu Nadkarni
  • Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 86
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.