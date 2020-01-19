Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 64/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, well blocked out. A maiden from Hazlewood. His figures read 3-1-2-0.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked through mid-wicket but Ashton Turner dives to his left and parries it to mid off.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, coming in a long way, Sharma looks to defend but gets a bottom edge towards point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) That is a jaffa. A length ball, outside off, Rohit looks to defend but then the ball straightens and squares him up. Alex Carey collects and throws the ball up in air in celebration but Hazlewood shakes his head and does not appeal. He has some words to say to Sharma who does not respond. Replays show that it missed everything.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Just in line of the stumps, watchfully defended.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, moving away, KL gets across and defends. 13 from the over, Cummins has gone for 43 in his 5 overs.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but a boundary! Full and outside off, Rahul reaches out to push and is not on control of that shot. The ball flies off the face of the bat and goes wide of the man at point, to his left. Races away to the fence. Aaron Finch is getting frustrated.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, another lovely stroke, punched on the up through mid off. But David Warner dives to his left and makes a commanding stop. Keeps the batsmen to a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ELEGANT! Half volley outside off, a touch wide, Rohit leans and drives it through point for a boundary!
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is unlucky for the bowler. A short ball outside off, Rohit throws his bat at it and gets a bottom edge. It goes through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence. 50 UP FOR INDIA, 235 more needed from 251 balls.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, nipping back in, Rahul is caught in his crease and is hit on the pads. Inside edge saved him.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered nicely towards third man for a single. 239 more needed from 253 balls.
7.4 overs (0 Run) That is typical Hazlewood delivery. Lands it in the avenue of apprehension, on a good length just outside off, Sharma is not sure whether to wait for the inswinger or play for the away one. In the end, tentatively pushes at it and is beaten The ball just holds its line at the last moment.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, Rohit gets across and defends it stoutly.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to mid on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, calmly left alone.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful batting. A length ball, Rohit gets across and just turns it to the left of short fine leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge towards third man. It is flat and aerial and Adam Zampa at the fence has to decide whether to come forward for the catch or stay back and stop the boundary. Does the latter and takes it on the bounce. A single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is driven sweetly wide of mid off. But David Warner throws himself to his left and makes a half-stop. A single taken.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, coming in with the angle, worked towards mid on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, tucked through square leg for a quick single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, KL looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle, pushed towards mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rahul throws his bat at it but misses.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed straight to mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, left alone.