Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Australia are 58/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRISP! That is a wonderful way to end Powerplay 1.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
9.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Umpire's call saves Marnus. A length ball, outside off, skidding back into the batsman. Labuschagne got across and looked to defend but misses and was hit on the pads. Saini appealed but umpire Gough shook his head. Kohli was interested in the review but Rahul was not too keen, stating height as the factor. The skipper through, went with the review and Ball Tracker showed the ball to be clipping the top of the bails.
LBW REVIEW! India reckon Labuschagne is gone. He has been hit on the pads, just before the knee roll. Umpire's call says Ball Tracker.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) MISFIELD from Iyer. A length ball, around off, Labuschagne works it straight to short mid-wicket. However, Shreyas slides and slips, allowing the ball to go through. Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal chases it down from mid on and keeps the batsmen down to a couple.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! Full and outside off, Smith leans and drives it through the covers! End of an eventful over.
Marnus Labuschagne comes out to join his mentor.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Mix-up and Finch is run out! Boy, the skipper is furious. He looks up at Smith but does not say a word. Now, when he goes past him, he utters words in anger. He is a boiling teapot at the moment. A length ball outside off, Smith dabs it towards backward point. Now, Smith takes a couple of steps, says no, then continues running. Finch responds to the call and keeps running but then Smith turns back without any warning. The skipper is left high and dry as he has nowhere to go. Jadeja misses his shy from point at the striker's end but there is Shreyas Iyer at mid-wicket. He calmly collects and under-arms it to the bowler who has smartly gone back at the stumps. He collects and disturbs the bails. India celebrate!
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! A short ball, Smith gets across and pulls it to the fine leg fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball down the leg side, Finch looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye has been signalled.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to square leg.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) That is a good stop by Kuldeep Yadav. Full on middle, Smith drives it down the ground. It is a superb strike but Kuldeep Yadav dives to his left and makes a half-stop, keeping the batsmen to just a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven straight to mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. 11 from the over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the first sign of aggression! Full and outside off, Finch comes forward and lofts it over mid off. It clears long off as well.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Goes right back in his crease and blocks.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A mild shout for LBW, turned down. KL Rahul is not too keen for the review. A length ball, outside off, Smith gets across and looks to tuck but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards fine leg. A leg bye signalled. Too high.
6.1 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Finch drives this through the covers. It is in the gap and by the time Kohli can get to the ball, three runs are taken.
Change of ends for Mohammed Shami. 2-0-15-1 so far.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Smith looks to punch but the ball sticks onto the surface and comes on slowly. The ball flies off the bat but lands short of mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended watchfully.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Landed on a length outside off, coming in nicely, Finch looks to defend but gets it off the inner half towards square leg. A single taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Finch looks to loft this straight down the ground. But the ball sticks onto the surface and comes on slowly. As a result, the shot is through early and lobs in the air but does not carry to mid off.