A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, Australia are 286/9. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Right then, a target of 287 at this venue can be considered to be a walk in the park. But the surface has shown signs of holding up which will make the chase interesting. Do join us in a short while for India's reply.
Live Score
Michael Slater has Marnus Labuschagne for a quick interview. Marnus says that the wicket is a little bit slow and he feels that they have enough on the board. Tells that they tried to get a kick on, kept the momentum going in the middle overs but lost wickets regularly after that. Reckons that it's enough with the way the Australian bowlers are bowling, especially the spinners. On reading the surface, Labuschagne replies that it's the part of the game and you need to read the wicket and adjust accordingly. Praises Smith for his knock but adds that he will be disappointed to not hit that into the stand (on his dimissal).
It was a decent effort from the Indian bowlers. They started well but failed to exert pressure in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja didn't create the same impact that they were expected to on a pitch which appeared to be on the slower side. However, towards the end, they pulled things back efficiently. Mohammed Shami was in his elements with some fantastic death bowling while Jasprit Bumrah once again was difficult to hit.
At a small Chinnaswamy Stadium where defending is often next to impossible, Aaron Finch took a brave call at the toss to bat first. His plans were to post a big total on the board but Australia didn't get off to a good start. They lost both their openers cheaply inside Powerplay 1. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne joined forces after that and did the repair job with a century stand. It was a bit of a scratchy knock by Smith but the need of the hour was for one batsman to stick around at one end and he fulfilled that role nicely. A century from his bat came after three long years (of course in ODIs) and his another partnership with Alex Carey prepared the launching pad for the death over hitting. However, it never happened and Smith getting out in the 48th over meant that Australia failed to even touch the 300-run mark.
Just 10 runs in the last two overs for Australia and they have failed to get the desired kick in the death overs. Too many wickets at the backend of the innings and India will be pleased with the way the innings ended. They would feel that the momentum is on their side heading into the chase.
49.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Agar fails to get entirely under the delivery and flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a run. AUSTRALIA FINISH ON 286/9!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Josh drives it down to long off for a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Shami bangs it in the blockhole, Agar goes hard at it but only manages to hit it as far as long on for a run.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side with a fuller length ball. Hazlewood tries his best to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to short third man and Agar calls him through for a leg bye.
Josh Hazlewood is the last batsman.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumps shattered! Shami once again shows his love for timber! He darts in a length ball on middle and leg, Zampa stands deep inside the crease and tries to heave it over the leg side. Fails to get bat on ball and it deflects off his pads to the stumps. Fourth wicket for Shami, can he get a fifer?
49.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the pads, Agar flicks it over mid-wicket and picks up a single. Shows interest in the second run but it's not on.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Zampa drives it through the line and finds Shreyas Iyer make a half stop at extra cover. Strangely, they decide not to cross. 10-0-38-0, Bumrah has bowled out.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Top quality bowling. Offering no room to the batsman. Very full and straight, Agar forces it down to long on for a run.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Adam stands back and hits it to sweeper cover for one.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Tries to flick a full ball on the leg side but it comes off the leading edge and finds the gap at covers for a run.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and angling down the leg side, Zampa fails to flick and it tickles his pads before going behind. KL Rahul fails to stop it and parries it towards fine leg. They cross for a leg bye again.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Too full in length around leg, once again Agar is beaten for pace. It goes to mid-wicket off his pads and they steal a leg bye.
47.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle and leg, following the batsman down the leg side, Zampa defends it back. 3 runs and two wickets from the over!
47.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven to covers.
Adam Zampa arrives in the middle.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Once again Pat Cummins bags a golden duck. In the previous match also he received a rip-roaring yorker and once again Shami has produced that magical delivery to go through his defense. A pinpoint yorker, right in the blockhole, Cummins tries his best to keep it out but it goes through before his bat can come down. The off stump goes for a walk. India doing well at this stage!
47.3 overs (1 Run) Fantastic yorker and equally well played by Agar. He squeezes it out to the off side and picks up a single.
47.2 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length around middle and leg, Agar clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Pat Cummins is the new batsman.
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Massive breakthrough for India! Steven Smith is cross with himself. Big blow to Australia and this wicket will cost them at least 10-15 runs. Shami delivers it full and around middle, Smith attempts to heave it over the leg side but his bat turns on the contact and it flies off the inside edge. Shreyas Iyer runs forward and across a bit to his right from deep mid-wicket and takes a fine catch by going down. He seems to have hurt himself in the process. A superb knock from Australia's talisman comes to a close.
Mohammed Shami is back on.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 12 from the over, 28 in the last two. Australia have upped the scoring rate. Can they get to 300 from here?
46.5 overs (1 Run) Fires in a very full ball down the leg side, Agar is beaten for pace and is hit on the pads. It deflects in front of square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, Smith drives it to deep cover and crosses.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 16 off the previous over, now 9 from the 3 balls so far. Bumrah digs in a short delivery outside off, Smith reaches out for it and whacks it through cover-point. No chance for sweeper cover.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Australia won't mind it at all. Short in length outside off, Smith throws his bat at it and it goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, angling in, Agar fails to work it around and it goes off his thigh pad to covers. A leg bye is taken.
Jasprit Bumrah into his final spell. 8-0-25-0 are his figures, so far.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Soft hands! A length ball around off, Smith moves across the stumps and gently flicks it through mid-wicket. Straightaway two is the call and two it is. 16 from the over!
Third man comes up.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Saini runs in from 'round the wicket and delivers a yorker on middle. Agar digs it out to covers and crosses.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Not quite from the middle of the bat but it has gone the distance. Saini delivers it fuller, Smith fetches it from outside off and tries to heave it across the line. He would have liked to clear mid-wicket but it flies off the inside half over square leg instead. The end result though is the desired one.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery on off, Smith rocks back and punches it through point. The third man fielder cuts it off to his right and the batsmen complete a brace.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well placed! Saini fails to land his attempted yorker. It's a low full toss outside off, Smith drives it with an open face and beats Jadeja at point for a boundary.