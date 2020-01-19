Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 274/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, he goes inside out! Full and wide outside off, Iyer leans and lofts it over cover for a boundary! 14 from the over, Starc's figures read 8-0-60-0.
Live Score
44.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good pickup shot! A length ball outside off, Iyer just lifts this over mid-wicket and the ball goes all the way!
44.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, around off, Virat gets down on a knee and pulls it awkwardly, almost like a tennis forehand shot, through mid-wicket. Both Kohli and Starc share a smile. Good to see.
44.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Kohli looks to pull but the ball barely comes off the surface. Goes off the bottom edge back to the bowler.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, Iyer pushes this towards mid on. Skipper Aaron Finch fumbles and the ball goes through. Two runs taken to raise the 50-run stand. With 26, Iyer has been an equal contributor in the partnership.
Mitchell Starc gets a change of ends. 7-0-46-0 so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run. 8 from the over, as Zampa finishes with figures of 10-0-44-1. Respectable, as compared to his other mates.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around of, well blocked out again.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle, spinning away, watchfully defended.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through square leg for a single.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple.
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for India! Zampa starts his final over with a short ball and Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket. Finds the gap and the boundary!
Adam Zampa again. 9-0-36-1 so far.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short and outside off, Iyer backs away and slaps it over cover to make it 11 from the over!
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FLAMBOYANT! A length ball outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers!
42.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Shreyas backs away and looks to slash but misses.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around off, Iyer looks to pull but is not comfortable at all. The ball goes off the top edge but lands in no man's land near mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Iyer looks to heave but is late on the shot. Mistimes it towards cover.
42.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, punched through the covers for a single. The stand is worth 30 from 33 balls.
Josh Hazlewood is back on. 7-1-29-0 so far.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Shreyas hops and fends it towards the leg side. Calls for a single but is sent back.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FANTASTIC! Full and outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers. Marnus Labuschagne chases after it and dives but in vain.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli drives it towards mid off, takes the fielder on, calls for a quick single and makes it easily, in spite of a direct hit at the bowler's end.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iyer dabs it through point. Steven Smith dives to his left but fumbles. The batsmen take a single even though someone behind Smith comes charging in to throw the ball.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
41.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Drama! A length ball, around middle, Kohli gets across and looks to flick but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes past the bat and Australia appeal but the umpire signals a wide. Finch now ponders about the review but he is timed out. Ultra Edge shows that the ball went off the pad.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed gracefully towards David Warner at short extra cover. Ashton Agar is done for the night. 10-0-38-1.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Iyer works this through mid-wicket and sets off for a single but is sent back.
40.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked towards short fine leg for one more.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards point for a run.
40.2 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Bowled slower through the air, the skipper looks to flick but the ball turns away, takes the leading edge and lobs in the air. But nowhere near the fielders in the ring. The ball goes to cover in the deep. A single taken.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Kohli looks to drive but the ball turns away and takes the outside edge towards short third man.