 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 20:54 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AUS vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 274/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, he goes inside out! Full and wide outside off, Iyer leans and lofts it over cover for a boundary! 14 from the over, Starc's figures read 8-0-60-0. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! India 268/2 (45.0 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 3.80

44.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good pickup shot! A length ball outside off, Iyer just lifts this over mid-wicket and the ball goes all the way! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Mitchell Starc. India 264/2 (44.5 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 4.45

44.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, around off, Virat gets down on a knee and pulls it awkwardly, almost like a tennis forehand shot, through mid-wicket. Both Kohli and Starc share a smile. Good to see.

44.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Kohli looks to pull but the ball barely comes off the surface. Goes off the bottom edge back to the bowler.

44.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.

44.1 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, Iyer pushes this towards mid on. Skipper Aaron Finch fumbles and the ball goes through. Two runs taken to raise the 50-run stand. With 26, Iyer has been an equal contributor in the partnership.

Mitchell Starc gets a change of ends. 7-0-46-0 so far.

43.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run. 8 from the over, as Zampa finishes with figures of 10-0-44-1. Respectable, as compared to his other mates.

43.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around of, well blocked out again.

43.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle, spinning away, watchfully defended.

43.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through square leg for a single.

43.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple.

43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for India! Zampa starts his final over with a short ball and Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket. Finds the gap and the boundary! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Adam Zampa for a 4! India 250/2 (43.1 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 5.41

Adam Zampa again. 9-0-36-1 so far.

42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short and outside off, Iyer backs away and slaps it over cover to make it 11 from the over! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Josh Hazlewood for a 4! India 246/2 (43.0 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 5.86

42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FLAMBOYANT! A length ball outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Josh Hazlewood for a 4! India 242/2 (42.5 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.28

42.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Shreyas backs away and looks to slash but misses.

42.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around off, Iyer looks to pull but is not comfortable at all. The ball goes off the top edge but lands in no man's land near mid-wicket. Two runs taken.

42.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Iyer looks to heave but is late on the shot. Mistimes it towards cover.

42.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, punched through the covers for a single. The stand is worth 30 from 33 balls.

Josh Hazlewood is back on. 7-1-29-0 so far.

41.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Shreyas hops and fends it towards the leg side. Calls for a single but is sent back.

41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FANTASTIC! Full and outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers. Marnus Labuschagne chases after it and dives but in vain. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! India 235/2 (41.5 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.37

41.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli drives it towards mid off, takes the fielder on, calls for a quick single and makes it easily, in spite of a direct hit at the bowler's end.

41.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iyer dabs it through point. Steven Smith dives to his left but fumbles. The batsmen take a single even though someone behind Smith comes charging in to throw the ball.

41.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for a single.

41.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

41.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Drama! A length ball, around middle, Kohli gets across and looks to flick but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes past the bat and Australia appeal but the umpire signals a wide. Finch now ponders about the review but he is timed out. Ultra Edge shows that the ball went off the pad.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed gracefully towards David Warner at short extra cover. Ashton Agar is done for the night. 10-0-38-1.

40.5 overs (0 Run) Iyer works this through mid-wicket and sets off for a single but is sent back.

40.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked towards short fine leg for one more.

40.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards point for a run.

40.2 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Bowled slower through the air, the skipper looks to flick but the ball turns away, takes the leading edge and lobs in the air. But nowhere near the fielders in the ring. The ball goes to cover in the deep. A single taken.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Kohli looks to drive but the ball turns away and takes the outside edge towards short third man.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.