A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, Australia are 257/6. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on the shorter side around off, Smith hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Agar drives it through covers and rotates the strike.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Fires in a very full ball on middle, Smith whips it down to wide long on for a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Agar drives it straight to extra cover and scampers across to the other end. The fielder is at the edge of the circle and hence it's easily done in the end.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length on middle, Smith drives it straight down the ground and Chahal comes running across to his left from long on to cut it off. Saves a certain boundary. Two added to the total. Kohli appreciates the effort of the substitute.
Ashton Agar is the new batsman.
43.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Saini spears in a yorker outside off, Turner tries to dig it out but fails to do so cleanly. There is some sound as it goes to the keeper and India appeal after KL Rahul has grabbed the ball. The umpire turns down the appeal and Virat Kohli consults his bowler and keeper before taking the DRS. The replays roll in and they find that the ball has kissed the bottom end of the bat on its way to the keeper. Saini has his first wicket. Difficult stay in the middle for Turner is over.
Shout for a caught behind! The umpire turns it down and Virat Kohli consults his bowler and keeper before taking the DRS. The Ultra Edge has picked up a spike. Turner will have to return. His short and difficult stay at the crease is over.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Nearly a run out! A low full toss around off, Smith pushes it towards covers and sets of for a run. Turner is ball-watching but then charges to the other end. Kohli, in the meanwhile, misses his shy at the bowler's end. Had he hit, it would have been all over for Smith.
43.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Ashton digs it out on the leg side and crosses for a run.
43.3 overs (1 Run) 9th ODI hundred for Steven Smith, his first in 3 years! Will be a relieved man but he knows that the job is not done yet. Australia need him to last the distance and take the total close to 300 if not over. A length ball outside off, Smith pushes inside the line and it goes off the outside edge to third man. They switch ends and Smith quietly raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Smith plays a square drive but finds Jadeja at point.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Saini goes for a yorker first up but it turns out to be a full toss on off, Turner pushes it towards mid off and takes a single.
Navdeep Saini is back into the attack.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Turner gets his bat down in time and pushes it in the gap at cover-point for a run. Smith once again will not be on strike. Must be frustrating. He is on 99!
42.5 overs (0 Run) Spears in a fuller length ball on middle, offering nothing to the new batsman, Turner is forced to defend it back.
Mid on drops back.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery on off, Turner hangs back and plays it down towards point.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Bumrah nails yet another yorker on middle, Ashton is doing well here to keep it out. The toe end of his bat is taking a real beating.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Corker of a yorker. Right in the blockhole. As a batsman you cannot do much there. Turner brings his bat down in time and digs it out.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Turner tries to play the back foot punch but mistimes it off the bottom edge.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Turner goes back and hits it through covers for a single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run. Moves to 99!
Ashton Turner is the new batsman.
41.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Carey holes out! Yadav strikes. A very crucial wicket at this juncture of the match. Kuldeep slows it up in the air and serves it full outside off, Carey dances down the track for a lofted shot over the off side. But the ball spins at the point of contact and Alex ends up skying it in the air towards sweeper cover. A simple catch for Shreyas Iyer to break the 58-run stand.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, on the shorter side, Smith hangs back and punches it through covers for a run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Carey rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
Kuldeep Yadav (9-0-57-0) is back on.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Once more Shami angles in a shortish length ball on middle, Carey moves back again but plays it down to point.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Shami changes his angle. Runs in from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Carey moves back and pushes it towards mid off.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed! Shami is on the shorter side outside off, Carey gives himself some room and slaps it through backward point for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shami delivers it on a length outside off, Carey stays back to punch it through the line but is beaten on the inside edge. A muted appeal from the bowler. Nothing from the umpire.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, Smith works it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run.