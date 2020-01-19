Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 225/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Shreyas punches this through the covers and yells, 'WAIT AND SEE!' Because it is David Warner prowling over there. David dives to his left to stop.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to backward point.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap. A short ball, outside off, Iyer gets on top of the bounce and punches it through cover-point. Finch doing the right thing by keeping the field up to the new batsman but he needs his bowlers to bowl to the field.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, angling away, Iyer looks to tap and run to the off side but is sent back.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven sweetly but straight to David Warner at short extra cover.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Goes right back in his crease and defends.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, locked towards backward point.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery. 69 more needed from 69 balls.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through square leg for a single.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is halfway down the pitch and just too easy for Kohli. Goes back and works it through mid-wicket. Two is the call but the lightning outfield doubles it. Deep mid-wicket doves to his left, but in vain.
Ashton Agar is back on. 8-0-28-1 so far.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball around off, Virat walks across and tucks it towards fine leg for one.
37.5 overs (1 Run) A good length ball around off, SI just calmly guides it behind point and gets his captain back on strike.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, driven straight to point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Nice running. Iyer taps this towards cover-point and calls for a quick single. Marnus Labuschagne gets to the ball from cover, picks it up, turns and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits bull's eye. But Shreyas is well in. The umpire does not even refer it upstairs.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 79 more needed from 77 balls.
Mitchell Starc returns. 4-0-28-0 so far.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, Zampa's figures read 9-0-36-1.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, flicked through square leg for a run.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 4, replacing Rohit.
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Well, finally, for Australia, a wicket has fallen. It is probably too little too late but at least Zampa will have something to show for his efforts. The crowd stands up as one to applaud for Sharma. What a knock. Zampa has been bowling googlies, but this one is a leggie. It is tossed up, outside off and Rohit looks to play the slog sweep. For once, Sharma mistimes this and gets a top edge high in the air. Mitchell Starc runs to his left from long on and completes the formalities. End of a terrific innings and a mammoth stand of 137.
36.3 overs (0 Run) The wrong 'un again, Rohit comes down the track to defend but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Is hit on the pads and the ball goes to short extra cover.
36.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (1 Run) The googly, around off, Kohli lunges to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge and goes through mid-wicket. A single taken. The skipper moves to 60 from 65 balls.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to sweeper cover for one more. 13 from the over, Cummins' figures read a sorry 7-0-64-0!
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Terrific fielding. Short and wide outside off, Kohli slaps it through point. The ball races away but Mitchell Starc races to his left and dives to stop the ball. Two runs taken. Still giving it their all, are the Aussies...
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FABULOUS! Full and straight, Kohli drives this straight back through mid on. The fielder has no chance! 200 UP FOR INDIA. 85 more needed from 86 balls.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLUNK! A short ball, outside off, Kohli pulls it over mid-wicket with disdain! 57TH ODI HALF CENTURY FOR KOHLI! 89 more needed from 87 balls.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Kohli gets across to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes fine but Alex Carey dives full length to his left and makes a half stop. A leg bye taken.