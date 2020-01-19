A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, Australia are 185/4. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent ball, a dipping low full toss, Alex is late to pick it but manages to bunt it towards cover and retain the strike.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker now, around off, dug out back to the bowler.
34.4 overs (0 Run) The bouncer now, around off, Carey ducks.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Another forward defense is on offer.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, around off, watchfully defended.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, on a length, steered towards third man for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for a caught behind! Turned down. Full and outside leg, Alex attempts the reverse sweep but misses. Rahul fumbles but then collects it in the third attempt. The Indians are ecstatic but umpire Gough is unmoved. Now, Rahul is not sure about the review and suggests to Kohli whether he can ask the umpire to go for the umpire's review on the ball carrying to the keeper. But Gough denies it. Kohli is not happy. 10-1-44-2 for Jadeja today. Could be the decisive factor by the end of the game.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets the reverse sweep right! Full and around middle, Carey reverse sweeps this through point and finds the fence!
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another one down the leg side, swept towards short fine leg once more.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Now the other sweep, the reverse, but finds point!
33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, swept straight to short fine leg.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through square leg for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through the covers for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Smith looks to tap this down to third man and run but gets it off the bottom edge, which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Needless from Jadeja. A short ball outside off, Carey punches it straight to point. Jadeja has an unwanted shy at the bowler's end and his direct hit deflects the ball wide of Kohli backing up from short mid-wicket. Now, the batsmen run.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
32.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Smith gets across and looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards fine leg and Bumrah appeals for an LBW but that was going down the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Alex Carey comes out now, at number 6, replacing Starc.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! The move to send Starc up the order to counter Jadeja flops. Flighted delivery on middle, spinning in, Starc tries to slog it into the stands at mid-wicket but it doesn't have the required height. It goes towards Chahal (sub) at deep mid-wicket who moves across to his left to complete an easy catch. A 2-wicket over and India have roared back in this contest.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Starc hangs back punch but it takes the inside half and rolls to square leg.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Starc moves back to punch it through covers but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
What is this? Mitchell Starc has come out at number 5! Australia certainly are aiming for some quick runs.
DRINKS HAVE BEEN TAKEN. India could not have asked for a better time to get the break and the breakthrough. Nothing was seemingly happening, the batsmen were milking runs but suddenly, Labuschagne decided to up the ante and perished. 19 overs are left in this innings and the visitors will feel anything less than 300 is not going to be enough on this deck.
31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Now then, this is a brilliant piece of catching from the Indian skipper. On the first ball of this over, he made a superb stop to keep Labuschagne at the striker's end and now he has taken a stunning diving catch to remove him. Catches win matches and this one surely put India in control. The 127-run stand off 136 balls has been broken. A flighted ball around off, Labuschagne tries to play the lofted shot over covers but fails to get the desired connection. It flies to the right of Kohli at short extra cover who dives across brilliantly in that direction and grabs a ripper. Virat celebrates big and so does the crowd.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball around off, blocked off the front foot by Marnus.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full outside off, Marnus drives but fails to beat the diving Kohli at covers.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended from the back foot towards point for a run.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Lovely timing and placement! MAIDEN ODI FIFTY! Labuschagne continues to grow at international level. Fullish and on middle, Marnus uses his wrists and flicks it through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket. The fielder in the former position runs across to his right but has no chance of cutting it off. Marnus raises his bat to celebrate his knock!
30.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Wrists this through mid-wicket for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single.