29.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Hard luck.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through mid on for one.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid off for a run.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short and outside off, Steven runs it down to third man and retains strike.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shami puts it on a fullish length around middle, Labuschagne goes for a wild hack across the line but it takes the inner half and rolls through square leg for a run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Smith remains on the back foot and guides it to third man for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball close to off, Smith shuffles across to pull it on the leg side but it takes the inside edge and strikes him on the pads. The ball rolls near the surface and Shami quickly runs forward to collect it.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts a new spell with a fuller length ball on off, Smith drives off the front foot but finds the cover fielder.
Mohammed Shami (4-0-33-1) is back on.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full around off, Labuschagne presses forward to work it across the line but mistimes it a bit aerially in the direction of the bowler.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched down to long off for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Labuschagne gets forward and drives it through covers for a run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Flattish and on off, shorter in length, Marnus rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a run.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Helps it on the leg side but finds the fielder inside the ring.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down to long on for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Drives a full ball to covers but finds the fielder who makes a diving stop.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! A shot in frustration? Smith tries to attack the spinner but gets it horribly wrong. A flighted ball landing on middle and spinning back in, Smith rushes down the track and tries to heave but misses. It hits him on the pads and deflects past the stumps and the keeper for a boundary at third man. Smith was deceived in flight there!
26.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy full ball around off, it's driven back past the bowler to long off for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Smith has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Tickles a full ball through square leg and collects a run. Marnus ran the first run hard but the second was never on as Kedar Jadhav (sub) was quickly to the ball.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Labuschagne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Fires in a fullish ball on middle, Smith brings down a straight bat and pushes it through mid on for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, arrowed in towards off, Marnus used the crease and punched it through covers for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Smith stays back and slaps it through cover-point for a single.