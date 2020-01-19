Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, Australia are 142/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away through mid-wicket for a run.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Labuschagne sweeps it powerfully but straight to Yuzvendra Chahal, the substitute, at deep mid-wicket. However, he fumbles and the batsmen take the second on the throw.
24.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
The spin twins in tandem now. Kuldeep Yadav returns. 5-0-31-0 so far.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for another single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) SAFE AS A HOUSE. Full and around off, Labuschagne worked it towards mid-wicket and set off. The throw was a good one to Jadeja, who, according to the naked eye, whipped the bails off as Labuschagne dived in but did not appeal. But the umpire referred it upstairs. Replays showed that Jadeja, while trying to collect the ball Australian style, with fingers pointing skywards, fumbled and lost the ball.
Run out appeal! Don't know who appealed but Michael Gough has gone upstairs. Replays show that Jadeja fumbled the ball.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, eased past the bowler towards long off for a run.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How late has he played that? Very late. Short and outside off, Smith gets his bat down but connects with the ball a second late. That delay of a second is enough for the ball to go behind point, instead of straight to the fielder. Manish Pandey gives it a chase and dives but after the ball touches the ropes.
22.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Labuschagne flays with a loose bottom hand and misses.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too straight, on the pads, Labuschagne tickles it to the fine leg fence. The stand moves to 80 in 83 balls.
22.3 overs (1 Run) This is steered towards third man for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit edgy but Smith or Australia won't care. A low full toss outside off, Steven tries to steer it to third man but the ball goes off the outside edge, along the ground, through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence. It is a silver jubilee for Smith in terms of ODI half centuries. He will know that it is not enough yet to make his captain's anger calm down.
21.6 overs (2 Runs) Flicks this through mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer gives it a chase from the circle, slides and throws quickly but the batsmen take the second.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of loop on this one, Labuschagne comes forward and looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. That lobs towards silly point but it is unmanned.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) A tad short on middle, punched towards the bowler who gets to his right to stop.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards backward point, takes on Jadeja but the single is completed easily as 'Sir' fumbles.
20.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, watchfully defended.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Smith punches it straight to point.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, coming in with the angle, worked through square leg by getting across, for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, played straight to point.