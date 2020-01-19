A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, Australia are 112/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! Full and outside off, Smith looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, past Rohit Sharma at first slip to the third man fence.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Nearly another mix-up. Marnus gets across and works it towards long on. He is already off for a single but Smith is checking whether the ball is past Pandey at short mid-wicket. Then, he starts to run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed towards long on for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Labuschagne works it through square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid on for one more.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, gloriously driven through the covers for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Smith holds his bat inside the line and is beaten.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Complete control in that shot. Full and around off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket!
16.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD FROM IYER. Full and outside off, Smith drives this towards long off. Iyer gets across to his right, slides but slips and the ball goes through.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Labuschange gets down and across and paddles it to fine leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Smith looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A single taken, leg bye signalled. Ultra Edge detects a spike though when the ball passes the bat.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards Jadeja again. Just 2 runs from Jadeja's opener.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
Smith backs away again. Jadeja is not happy. Smith has no obstruction this time, he is just stopping Jadeja from quickly finishing off his overs. Just slowing the game down.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, around off, punched towards long on for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short, around off, punched back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to Jadeja.