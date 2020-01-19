 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 15:05 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs AUS Latest Score

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, Australia are 112/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.

19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

19.4 overs (0 Run) No run.

19.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a single.

19.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! Full and outside off, Smith looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, past Rohit Sharma at first slip to the third man fence. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Steven Smith hits Ravindra Jadeja for a 4! Australia 108/2 (19.1 Ov). CRR: 5.63

18.6 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

18.4 overs (1 Run) Nearly another mix-up. Marnus gets across and works it towards long on. He is already off for a single but Smith is checking whether the ball is past Pandey at short mid-wicket. Then, he starts to run.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover.

18.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed towards long on for a run.

18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Labuschagne works it through square leg for a single.

17.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.

17.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid on for one more.

17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a run.

17.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.

17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, gloriously driven through the covers for a single.

17.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Smith holds his bat inside the line and is beaten.

16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Complete control in that shot. Full and around off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Marnus Labuschagne hits Kuldeep Yadav for a 4! Australia 96/2 (17.0 Ov). CRR: 5.64

16.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.

16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD FROM IYER. Full and outside off, Smith drives this towards long off. Iyer gets across to his right, slides but slips and the ball goes through. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Steven Smith hits Kuldeep Yadav for a 4! Australia 91/2 (16.3 Ov). CRR: 5.51

16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Labuschange gets down and across and paddles it to fine leg for a single.

16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Smith looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A single taken, leg bye signalled. Ultra Edge detects a spike though when the ball passes the bat.

15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards Jadeja again. Just 2 runs from Jadeja's opener.

15.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched back to the bowler.

15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

Smith backs away again. Jadeja is not happy. Smith has no obstruction this time, he is just stopping Jadeja from quickly finishing off his overs. Just slowing the game down.

15.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, around off, punched towards long on for a single.

15.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short, around off, punched back to the bowler.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to Jadeja.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.