A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Australia are 84/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket but Manish Pandey dives to his right to stop.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot towards the bowler.
14.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, pushed towards long on for a run. Smith moves to 30 from 36 balls.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards long off for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, blocked solidly.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed straight to backward point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Smith gets on top of the bounce and dabs it to third man for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
Jasprit Bumrah is back. 3-0-12-0 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. There is a caught behind appeal but the umpire stretches his arms. Full and down the leg side, Smith looks to sweep but misses. Kohli looks at the keeper for a review call but Rahul is not sure. Replays do not detect any wood.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a fine shot. Just a tad short outside off, Labuschagne goes back and punches it through the covers. Ravindra Jadeja gives it a chase from cover but even he cannot stop it.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too straight, Smith gets across to flick but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to the fine leg fence.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well blocked out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot. On a length ball, around off, Smith works it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence!
Oopss... Saini comes charging in, is about to deliver but at the last moment, Smith backs off, saying 'DEAD BALL, DEAD BALL.' Steven is smiling at the angry bowler and points to something behind the bowler.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. Kohli fires a wild throw to the keeper and then smiles, apologetically.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for one more. Another eventful over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, defended watchfully.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Plenty of nerves in the middle. Smith flicks this through mid-wicket, past the diving fielder in the circle and takes a single, as the ball goes to substitute Yuzvendra Chahal in the deep. Now, Labuschagne is the one calling for the second and Smith obliges. It looks to be a risky call as Chahal fires a throw to Kuldeep. Marnus is halfway down the track when the throw reaches the bowler but Yadav fumbles and Labuschagne dives in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.