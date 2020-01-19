A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 38/0. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Effortless shot. What timing.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Sharma misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Cummins puts in an LBW appeal but it is turned down. Going down leg.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full and just around off, this time Rohit is watchful and pushes it towards mid on.
4.3 overs (0 Run) EDGED, DROPS SHORT! Lazy from Rohit. Full and outside off, Sharma plays a loose-looking drive, without moving his feet and gets a thick outside edge. Luckily for him, it does not carry to the wicket-keeper Alex Carey.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, flicked through fine leg for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Rahul makes a good leave.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Not given. Finch has a chat with his bowler and decides against the review. Good length ball on middle and shaping back in, Rohit fails to defend and is hit high on the pads. Maybe, going over the stumps.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd. Starc is again short and wide outside off, Rohit reaches out for it and lofts it all the way over cover-point for a biggie. Not quite from the middle of the bat but it has travelled the distance. Starc was caught seeing back at his landing, not sure what happened!
3.3 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, Sharma covers his stumps and allows it through.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Starc is on the shorter side with his length, it's outside off with the angle further taking it away, Rohit chases it and blazes it through cover-point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, Rahul clips it to the right of mid-wicket and calls his partner for a quick run.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Rahul shuffles across the stumps to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls wide of the slip fielder and they cross for a brisk single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Whatever position he bats, he looks extraordinary. Cummins overpitches around off, KL Rahul leans into the drive and creams his drive through extra cover for a glorious boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Rahul covers the line and defends it back.
2.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! We saw that happened to Bumrah this afternoon. Cummins fails to control his line and dishes it out way down the leg side. No chance for either the batsman or the keeper. It goes to fine leg for a boundary. Bonus runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on top of off, Rahul goes on the back foot and taps it down to covers.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Brings a fuller length ball back into the batsman from outside off, Rahul stays back and defends it near his front pad.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Rahul, facing his first ball, leans back a bit and allows it through to the keeper.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Starc pitches it up and bowls it wide outside off, Rohit reaches out for it and drives it crisply through cover-point for a cracking boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it full and outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! Not given by the umpire. Alex Carey shakes his head and Aaron Finch decides not to review it. A lovely inswinger by Starc. He lands it on a length around middle at 147.4 kph and nips back in, Sharma fails to flick and wears it on his pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal for an lbw. Missing leg, shows the replay.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Clocks 145 kph and serves a good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty. Rohit shoulders arms.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starc loses his line and slips a length ball down the leg side, Rohit tries to get some bat behind it but fails.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery in the zone outside off, angling away from the batsman, Rohit stands with an open stance as he makes a leave.
Mitchell Starc to speed in from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball close to off, Rohit pushes inside the line and taps it wide of backward point for a run.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hurls across a length delivery in the channel outside off, Rohit has nothing to do with it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lands it full and outside off, Sharma presses forward this time in defense.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length around off, Rohit defends it from the back foot to the off side.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Identical to the last delivery, once again Rohit stays back and works it through square leg for a couple of runs. 9000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma, becomes the third-fastest to reach this mark!
0.1 over (2 Runs) Off the mark first ball! Good length delivery on middle, Sharma eases his flick through square leg and scampers back for the second run. India are underway as well!
We're back for the run chase! The Australian players are taking the field. Rohit Sharma is opening with KL Rahul as Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder while fielding. Not sure, whether he will bat or not. Pat Cummins to begin proceedings with the first new ball. Here we go...