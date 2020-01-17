A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.0 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 60/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Another big over for the Aussies. They are 55 for 1 after Powerplay 1. Decent start for them. Another 286 is needed in 240. This is fuller and on middle, Smith hits it to mid on.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! Third boundary in the over and runs flowing now. Fuller and around off, Smith creams it past the fielder at mid off and it races away to the fence.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, kept out.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Consecutive ones for Australia. It is full and on the pads, Smith loves it there. He flicks it uppishly towards the square leg fence. Bumrah in the deep runs to his left, gets to the ball but lets it through. Poor effort by the pacer. 50 up for Australia.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Brilliant use of the wrists. Just uses the pace of the bowler. It is on middle, Smith works it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
9.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the middle pole, it is on a length. Smith pushes it to mid on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end! 10 from this over. A good one and a much-needed one for Australia. On the pads, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. One run taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! This is angled into the batter, Finch works it through backward square leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller than the last ball and on middle, Finch pushes it to mid off.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Shami has not started well here. He bangs it short and on the body. Finch swivels and pulls it to the right of fine leg.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the off pole this time, Finch looks to hit it through the off side again but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Australia will hope this breaks the shackles! A little bit of room outside off, it is shorter. Finch guides it past point and it races away to the fence.
Change of ends for Mohammed Shami.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length and on off, Finch pushes it to mid off for one. End of a tidy over from Saini.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Inside edge but does not carry! Length and outside off, this one stays a touch low. Smith looks to push it through the off side but it stays low, hits the inside edge and goes towards the keeper.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length and on off, Finch drops it towards the off side and takes one. When boundaries are not easy to come, rotation of strike becomes important.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Closer to the off pole this time and on off, Finch plays it towards point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Finch hops and looks to cut but there is extra bounce. He gets beaten.
Navdeep Saini is on now!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Two maidens in a row for Bumrah. Brilliant from him. The last ball is on off, Smith pushes it to mid off.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Smith ducks under it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) 10 dots in a row for Bumrah! On a length and around off, Smith opens the face of the bat and plays it towards cover-point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery and on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery and on off, Smith strokes it to covers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, SS pushes it to covers.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, kept out.
5.5 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt! A short one on middle, it does not bounce a lot. Smith looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but not given! A little too high and also the impact seemed to be outside off. It is on a length and around off, Smith shuffles across and looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
5.3 overs (3 Runs) Uppish but over the fielders in the ring! Lack of timing again. It is fuller and around off, Finch lofts it over covers. Pandey from covers runs after it, slides and pushes it back in. The fielder from short covers does the mopping up job. Three taken.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! Poor from Kuldeep! This is shorter and outside off, it is guided towards third man. They take one. Kuldeep fumbles, seeing that Finch goes for the second and completes it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) India are using the tactics New Zealand used! They have a short backward square leg in place. Just like Wagner, Shami bowls it short. Smith pulls, he hits it uppishly but wide of that fielder there. It goes towards fine leg for one.