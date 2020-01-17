A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 58/0. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked behind square leg for a single. 55/0 at the end of 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Landed around off on a length, it is defended off the back foot.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball angled into Rohit. He gets his bat down in time to work it towards mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, bounces a bit extra. Rohit keeps it out off his back foot.
Shikhar Dhawan seems to have hurt himself near the rib cage. He is lying on the ground and the physio is out there to have a look at him. Let's hope that he is fine.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Oouch! Dhawan is looking in the pain. That would've hurt. A shortish length ball on the body, Dhawan hops and looks to tuck it around the corner. However, he misses and the ball goes straight into the ribs of Dhawan. He takes the leg bye as the ball goes towards fine leg. But once he reaches at the bowler's end, he goes down on the ground. The umpire has given it as a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Rohit flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, it is worked towards square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Richardson rolls his fingers on this one, Rohit reads it well and keeps it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A full ball on the pads, SD tucks it to the left of the bowler and takes off for a run. Richardson runs after the ball and looks to pick up and throw but he cannot do so. Had he picked the ball and hit the stumps with the throw, Dhawan would've been in trouble. A risky run this.
8.3 overs (1 Run) 50 up for the Indians. A ball on the pads of Sharma now, he nudges it towards square leg and takes a single. An excellent start for the Indians.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Short and outside off, enough room for Rohit to slash it through cover-point. Once it beats the fielder, the ball races to the fence.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shortish and around off, Rohit pushes it towards covers.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped! Another over that closes with a boundary. Cummins strays on the pads of SD on a fuller length. Dhawan flicks it firmly to the deep square leg fence.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around middle, Rohit tucks it to right of the mid-wicket fielder. Before the fielder can get to the ball, both the batters change their ends.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Rohit taps it onto the pitch and thinks of a run but Dhawan is not interested.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy single! A good length ball just outside off, Dhawan looks to drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to third man for a single. A slip there would've made things a touch interesting.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Dhawan this time pushes it to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shikhar drives it well but straight to mid off.
Pat Cummins has a change of ends. 3-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed it superbly! Richardson bowls it on the pads on a length, Rohit flicks it to deep square leg fence. The short fine leg fielder chases the ball but comes second. 7 from Richardson's first over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, SD works it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Dhawan comes forward and pushes it to mid on.
6.3 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, Dhawan initially wanted to play at it but at the last moment pulled his bat away.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rohit guides it towards short third man where the fielder makes a diving stop but a single is taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Richardson starts with a length ball on the pads, Dhawan works it in front of square leg for an easy run.
Kane Richardson comes into the attack for the first time today.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over! Slightly shortish ball on middle, Rohit looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid-wicket. Before the fielder can get to the ball, the batters take two.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rohit looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the pads.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! A tough chance for Smith though. A short ball outside off, Rohit cuts it towards point uppishly. Smith there dives to his right and tries to catch with his one hand. The ball hits his hand and goes behind. A couple of runs taken.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off again, RS pushes it towards covers.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Full and around off from Starc, Rohit leans into the shot and times it brilliantly. It races to the fence through the covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Stars errs his line and bowls it down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, it is defended.