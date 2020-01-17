Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 340/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Now, 340 is a very good score but the wicket is looking really good for batting and the Australian openers showed what they are capable of when they chased down 256 inside 38 overs in the first ODI. One might say that the Indian bowling was slightly off-color in that game and they would look to turn things around here in Rajkot. Interesting to see how the run chase pans out.
Shikhar Dhawan is caught for a quick chat. He starts by saying that he did not know that he was on 96 but he is happy with how he and Kohli batted. Praises Rahul for ending the innings well. Adds that they needed to attack the bowlers and that's what they did. Goes onto say that Rahul showed great composure and calmness. On the pitch, Dhawan goes onto say that it is a good wicket and they need to bowl right lines and lengths. Finishes by saying they have added an extra pacer and it is going to be a different ball game altogether.
As far as the Australian bowling is concerned, it looked really off color at the start with Starc and Richardson going for runs. It was Adam Zampa who provided the breakthrough for the Aussies when he removed Rohit Sharma in the 14th over of the innings. He kept bowling tight lines and length from his end and did not allow Indians to score briskly. He finished with a 3-fer and once again dismissed Virat Kohli. However, he did not get enough support from the other end and the Indians managed to build a few good partnerships. The hosts slammed 91 runs in the final 10 overs that is good enough to describe how things panned out in the death overs for them. Although they will be disappointed not to cross the 350-run hurdle.
A tight final over from Mitchell Starc but India would feel happy with the total they have put on the board after being asked to set the target. They started really well with Rohit and Dhawan adding 81 runs for the opening wicket. Indian skipper joined Dhawan out in the middle and both took the team to an even better position as they added 103 runs between them. Dhawan fell just 4 short of a well-deserved ton. Kohli raked up his half ton and added 78 runs with KL Rahul to propel India. Australia bounced back with quick wickets but KL Rahul with his brilliant 52-ball 80 took India to 340.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Jadeja punches it to the cover region and takes a single. Brilliant last over for Australia. Only 5 runs have come from it. INDIA END ON 340/6.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Shami looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge which goes towards the leg side. The batters take a single.
Mohammed Shami walks in next. 2 balls left.
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Rahul has to depart after playing a terrific innings. He does not even wait for the umpire's decision and starts walking. Short ball on middle, Jadeja backs away and then looks to pull but misses. Rahul wants the bye and takes off. Carey collects and has a shy at the stumps. He hits. The third umpire is called and the replays show that even the dive did not save Rahul as he is way short of the crease.
Is KL Rahul struggling? He thinks so as he keeps walking. He wanted to steal a bye but Carey hit the stumps with his under arm throw. The third umpire has been called for and the replays show that he is short.
49.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! Short ball down the leg side, Rahul makes room for himself and looks to pull but misses. The batters manage to take a bye.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Ravindra pulls it but finds the deep mid-wicket fielder. Only a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) EDGY BUT SAFE! Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to heave it away to the leg side but gets a top edge. It lands in no man's land and the batters take a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul works it to deep square leg for a single.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Full delivery on middle,, Rahul flicks it nicely to the fine leg region. Agar comes across, slides but is unable to stop the ball from reaching the fence.
48.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicely played! Another short one outside off, Rahul makes room and plays it uppishly over the point fielder for a biggie.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short delivery on middle, Rahul looks to heave it away but fails to get any bat on it.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, Rahul swats it towards deep square leg and takes a couple.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Jadeja makes room and then pushes it to cover for a single.
Pat Cummins to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 9-1-9-39-0 from him so far.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on the pads, Jadeja misses out as he flicks it to fine leg for a single. 11 runs have come from this over.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to fine leg for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, Jadeja works it to mid-wicket for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball down the leg side, Jadeja lets it go to the keeper. It is wided. Rahul wants to steal the bye but Rahul says no.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Jadeja looks to flick but it goes off the inside half of the bat to deep mid-wicket for a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rahul taps it to the deep point region for a single.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some shot from KL Rahul! Good length ball outside off, Rahul guides it past the point fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over for India. 1000 runs for Rahul in ODIs.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle and leg, Jadeja times his flick perfectly towards deep square leg and calls Rahul for a couple. Richardson is done for the day. He finishes with 10-0-73-2.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, this one is full on off, Rahul taps it to point for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Jadeja stands tall and pulls it to deep square leg. Only a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on off, Rahul waits for it and then pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, Jadeja drives it to long off for a single.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery on middle, Jadeja flicks it to deep square leg region. The fielder comes across and throws it to the keeper but Jadeja is quick and manages to come back for the second. Jadeja is warned again for running on the pitch.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery around the leg stump line, Jadeja pulls it to fine leg for a single
45.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it to the leg side for a single.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery down the leg side, Rahul lets it go to the keeper. Wide signaled.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sensational batting! Not easy to hit these balls and Rahul has done it with ease. Full delivery outside off, Rahul nonchalantly lifts this over the extra cover region for a biggie.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Rahul! 6th Fifty for KL Rahul! Low full toss outside off, Rahul hammers it through the cover region. The fielder comes across and dives the ball goes onto touch the ropes.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Jadeja looks to defend but gets hit on the gloves and then it rolls to the point region. The batters take a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.