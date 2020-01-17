A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 239/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled wide of mid-wicket for a couple.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker on middle, Turner digs it out back to the bowler. Shami leaps and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Replays show that Turner would have been short had that hit!
39.4 overs (1 Run) This time he connects with the short ball and pulls it away for a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, down the leg side, Ashton looks to pull but misses.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, on middle, Agar lets the ball go over him.
39.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT. Comfortably missing leg. Surprising review from Shami. Kohli had no clue, he just trusted his bowler. That looked not out to the naked eye itself.
LBW REVIEW. Shami is confident, Rahul is not. Kohli goes with his bowler.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket. Chahal does a good stop but releases the ball pretty late. The batsmen take the second on the throw.
He is ringing the changes now, Kohli. Brings back Mohammed Shami to give him a chance to improve his figures. 6-0-45-1 so far.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side. Turner calls through for a quick single and Agar responds but is late. Bumrah gets across and looks to underarm his throw but fails to collect. Ashton Agar could have been in trouble.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES. Down the leg side, a bit too straight, Turner looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the fine leg fence.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Agar drives this straight back. Bumrah gets down to stop but cannot do so cleanly. A single taken.
38.3 overs (0 Run) This is another slower one, outside leg, Ashton looks to tuck it to the leg side but is squared up by the off cutter. Gets an outside edge which does not carry to the keeper.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Ashton plays inside the line and is beaten.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Kohli looking to finish this off. Jasprit Bumrah returns. 6-2-17-0 so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. Two runs and two wickets from the over. A game-changing over.
Ashton joins Ashton in the middle. Agar walks out at number 7, replacing Smith.
37.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Dragged on. Is that the game? India certainly think so. We certainly feel so. Kuldeep is pumped up. He was not that great throughout the game but in his 9th over, he has delivered two massive blows. The wrong 'un, outside off, Steven goes back to punch but gets a thick inside edge onto the stumps. The crowd erupts in joy. Australia probably are thinking about the flight timing to Bengaluru. 120 more needed from 73 balls. This one's gone, let's plan for the decider on Sunday.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled by Kuldeep, lobbed through the air, slowing the pace down. Smith comes down the track and looks to flick but is not to the pitch of the ball. Gets a leading edge to cover.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, the googly, punched through the covers for a single.
Ashton Turner walks in next at number 6, replacing Carey. A slip in place for him.
37.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another dangerous-looking stand is broken. 100TH ODI WICKET FOR KULDEEP YADAV. His first in this game and it is a big one. Full and outside off, Carey backs away to the leg side and looks to go aerial over cover. But he cannot find the elevation. What he finds instead, is the man at cover. And he does not drop many catches. Virat Kohli ends the quickfire 42-run stand. 121 more needed from 76 balls.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball outside off again, SS looks to back away and cut but gets a bottom edge. It bounces just wide of the stumps and goes to the right of Rahul. A run taken.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Steven looks to pull but misses.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. Fractionally short in length, outside off, Smith flays this behind point. The ball races away. Point does not move, neither does third man. The stand moves to 40 from 34 balls.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked through square leg for a run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
Navdeep Saini returns. 6-0-33-0 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Oohhh... that skids off the deck. The leg spinner, around off, Carey looks to punch but mistimes it to point.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards cover for one more.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Short and in line of the stumps, punched to sweeper cover for a run.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track now, is not to the pitch of the ball and skews it towards long on for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Steven looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. Kuldeep appeals but in vain. Looked to be going down the leg side. Replays show an inside edge as well.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around leg stump, Smith is down the track early and has to adjust to defend.