24.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Dhawan works it to the leg side to keep strike for the next over.
Live Score
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Reverse sweep this time from Dhawan! Flighted on middle, Dhawan revers sweeps this one down to the third man region to pick up another boundary.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away nicely. Floated on middle, Dhawan bends on his knee and slog sweeps it in between the deep mid-wicket and deep square leg fielder for a boundary.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floated one on off, Kohli defends it to cover and takes a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Kohli stands tall and defends it back to the bowler.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it back to Agar.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket for nothing.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on the pads, Dhawan plays the pick-up shot towards deep mid-wicket. Labuschagne from deep square leg runs across and gets to the ball on the bounce. Two taken.
23.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Dhawan sways away from it. Given one for the over.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it down to mid off.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball down the leg side, Dhawan looks to pull but misses. It is wided by the umpire.
23.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery down the leg side, Dhawan flicks the ball and it rolls wide of Carey. The batters steal a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, SD works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Floated one on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick bu8t misses to get hit on the pads.
22.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched down to long on for another run.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Dhawan works it to the leg side for a single.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Flat one on off, Kohli punches it to long off for a single.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to fine leg for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Just wide of the keeper. Short delivery outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but gets an outside edge. Carey behind the wickets sticks his left hand out to catch but the ball evades him and goes to the third man fence.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli flicks it to fine leg for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Kohli punches it to cover off the back foot.
21.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 29th one for Dhawan in ODIs. Back-to-back in this series. He missed out on a hundred in the previous game but can he convert it here? He gets to the milestone by pushing this length ball to cover and taking a single.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Starc starts with a good length ball on the pads, Kohli whips it to fine leg for a single.
Mitchell Starc returns. 3-0-20-0 from him so far.
20.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Dhawan comes down the pitch and lifts it towards mid on. The fielder collects it on the bounce and the batters take a single. Moves to 49 with that single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up ball on middle, Shikhar works it to mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out onto the pitch by Dhawan.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flat one on middle, Dhawan dances down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Virat drives it to long on for a single.