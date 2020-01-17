A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, India are 121/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery on the pads, Dhawan will feel that he missed out on that as he just flicks it to the short fine leg fielder.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter of a length delivery on middle, Kohli punches it down to long on for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle and leg, Dhawan works it to the deep square leg region for another run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Kohli cuts but finds the point fielder.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Dhawan prods forward and then drives it to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Dhawan works it to deep square leg for a single. 9 have come off Agar's first.
18.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid-off. The batsmen have run through for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) LEG BYES! Floated ball on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to fine leg and the batters take a couple of leg byes before the fielder comes after it and cleans it up.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Dhawan pushes it to the deep cover region for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful batting from Dhawan! Full delivery outside off, Dhawan lunges and just caresses the ball through the cover region for a boundary. Marnus Labuschagne comes across to cut it off but fails to reach it on time.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Agar starts with a flatter one on off, Dhawan defends it out.
Ashton Agar comes into the attack now.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli defends it back to the bowler. 8 runs have come from the over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Dhawan dances down the track and drives it to long off for another single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Kohli pushes it to deep cover and crosses over for a single.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length from Zampa. Kohli rocks on his back foot and then pulls it to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Shikhar pushes it to the cover region and takes a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Kohli drives it to long off and takes a single. 100 up for the hosts.
16.6 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Cummins bowls this one around middle, Dhawan does well to sway away from it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Shikhar defends it to cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to gully.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Short ball around middle, Kohli looks to pull but misses. Carey hops, goes at it with both hands but fails to collect it. The ball rolls to the fine leg fence for four byes.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Dhawan works it wide of mid on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Dhawan works it to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli drives it down to long on for another run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Virat pushes it to deep cover for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Kohli prods forward and drives it through covers. Labuschagne runs across from deep point, slides and makes the stop. The batters only take two. The umpires check whether Marnus has managed to clean it clearly and the replays show that it is.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off, Kohli punches it to cover.