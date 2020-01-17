Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 82/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple to end! This is floated up on off, Smith looks to go over mid off but does not get the connection right. It clears the fielder who runs back, collects the ball and keeps it down to two. 8 from the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Off the inner half! This is tossed up outside off, Finch looks to go big, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower through the air outside off, Finch looks to sweep but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Plays the paddle scoop, it is hit fine on the leg side so a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin Kuldeep's first! On the pads, it is worked through square leg. Away from the fielder in the deep and two is taken.
Kuldeep Yadav is on now! He replaces Jadeja.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! So 6 from the last two balls means it is a good over for the visitors. On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That raced to the fence! 50-run stand up and an important one as they lost Warner early and the two have steadied the ship. Shorter and on the body, Finch gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Smith uses the pace and guides it through backward point for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A single! Shorter and around off, Finch guides it towards point for one. Finch is finding it difficult to score runs here.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A huge shout! India are thinking about a review but then don't take it! Full and on the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to Rahul who takes it with a dive. An appeal from the bowler, Rahul is celebrating. Nothing from the umpire. Kohli has a word with his keeper but then they don't review.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Stays low! However, there is no foot movement from Finch. It is outside off, Finch looks to cut away from his body but misses.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Jadeja. This is on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is hit back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple! This is angled into the pads, Smith works it behind square on the leg side and takes two.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. Jadeja makes a huge appeal but he is the only one doing so.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Finch pushes it to covers.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched down to mid on for a quick run. Kuldeep is the man there, taking his own sweet time to release the ball.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Finch looks to pull but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Direct hit was needed. Smith works this to the left of mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Rohit Sharma gets across to his left and back-flicks it to the bowler's end. He misses the stumps while the bowler fumbles as well. Direct hit would have surely got Smith.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through mid on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off again, Finch backs away and plays a loose shot through the off side, only to get beaten.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, tapped straight to backward point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Five singles in the over! On middle, Finch taps it towards cover for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length this time, Finch pushes it covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) One more single down to long on this time by Smith.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Finch plays it towards short mid-wicket. He dives to his left and gets a hand to it but can't stop the run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it air and lands it on middle, Smith hits it down to long on and takes one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, this is eased down to long off for one.