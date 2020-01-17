A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 26/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over! Finch is on 1 run of 15 balls. Shorter and on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! Shortish and outside off, a little too close to cut. Finch tries to do so but ends up getting an inside edge. It goes just past the off pole.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Finch is very disappointed he did not put that away! It is short and outside off, Finch guides it to point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Bumrah is causing a lot of problems for Finch here. This one comes back in a long way from outside off. Finch hops and tries to keep it out but gets hit high on the thigh pad.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and attacking the stumps. Finch plays it towards covers.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! On the pads, Finch works it wide of mid on and takes one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Smith works it towards fine leg and a run is taken. SS is off the mark.
3.4 overs (0 Run) One more short ball, Smith evades it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, kept out.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A bumper to welcome the new batter. It is down the leg side. Left alone, wided.
Steven Smith walks in at no.3.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pandey has taken a one-handed blinder. WOW! That is something special to dismiss a player in special form. This should make Pandey feel a lot better, he did not do a lot with the bat but this effort could be a very vital contribution. India have struck early and it is Warner who was looking good in the little balls he faced. This is short and outside off. Warner slaps it hard, he does not keep it down. He must have felt he has got another boundary to his name. Pandey though at covers, times his jump to perfection, stretches right hand upwards and takes it. The Indians are pumped up. Just the start they would have wanted.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and Warner does not have any problem dealing with it. The timing is not quite there but still a boundary. Short and outside off, Warner drags it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A testing over from Bumrah comes to an end. This is shorter and outside off, Finch looks to push it through the off side but the ball straightens and whizzes past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Finch misses out there! This is short and outside off, Finch creams it but straight to point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! Bumrah gets this one to jag back in a long way from outside off. Finch looks to drive it against the movement through the off side but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole. He gets it to straighten after pitching. Finch looks to drive but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another inswinger. This time he gets it to tail back in from outside off. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
2.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Bumrah looks to bowl the big booming inswinger. He though starts from middle, it keeps going away. Finch looks to flick but misses. Rahul dives to his left but fails to stop it.
Navdeep Saini is getting some treatment outside the boundary ropes. India are playing with 5 main bowlers and the Indian skipper would hope that this is not something major. Also, Shikhar Dhawan has not taken to the field and Yuzvendra Chahal has come on as a substitute for him.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Warner works it towrads fine leg for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, kept out. An expensive first over by Shami.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Three! It is shorter in length and outside off, Warner helps it over mid-wicket. He manages to drag it in that region. Saini hares after it and pushes it back before it crosses the rope. Three taken. Saini though is seen holding his ankle, he is back on his feet and is seen walking off the field.
1.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Warner drops it on the off side. Finch wants a run but is sent back in time.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The timing! No Indian fielder even gave it a thought of chasing. First boundary of the chase. It is on a length and around off, Warner creams it through extra cover and it races away to the fence.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! On the pads, errs in line does Shami. Warner flicks it through square leg and two is taken.
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) He is this time tempted into the drive. A full ball outside off, Finch looks to drive away from the body but the ball shapes away, beats the outside edge and goes to the keeper. Just a single from the over, a good one for the Indians.
0.5 over (0 Run) In the channel outside off, the ball shapes away further after pitching. Finch is not lured into the drive as he lets it be.
0.4 over (1 Run) Warner and Australia are underway! A length ball on middle, Warner works it towards square leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! A shortish length ball pitched outside off. It angles away from the bat as Warner looks to drive away from the body t get beaten.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another length ball on the stumps, Warner tucks it towards the leg side of the wicket off his back foot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bumrah starts with a length ball on middle, Warner blocks it out off the back foot.
Time for the run chase! The Indian players are getting final instructions from the skipper in a huddle. David Warner and Aaron Finch, the two Aussie openers, walk out to the middle too. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for the Indians. Here we go...