Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 45/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it to the left of mid-wicket. Labuschagne there dives and ends up parrying it towards mid on and they take a single. Nervy start for Labuschagne on the field on his ODI debut. End of an even Powerplay 1! India 45/1 in the first 10.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan turns it behind square on the leg side and gets to the other end.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Now calmly leaves this one alone. Sensible batting this as you have good amount of time in this format.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Slightly overpitched on off, Dhawan gets on his front foot and drives it beautifully to the right of mid off. Warner runs and dives but fails to stop that and it goes away to the fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Rahul plays it late and dabs it towards third man for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins starts with a good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
Last over of Powerplay 1 and it will be Cummins who will finish it off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan prods forward and defends. 8 runs coming off the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played towards the man at point.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is in the mood now! This time it is a bad ball, short and down the leg side, Dhawan goes back and pulls this behind square leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball just around off, defended towards the off side by Dhawan.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Richardson makes a good comeback as he now bowls a good length ball just around off and Dhawan defends it.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Back of a length ball just around off, Dhawan rocks back and pulls this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to it to get through the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Now a calm single towards cover. Length ball on off, Shikhar nudges it for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! This is a tasty contest. First two balls, Starc won but the next two has belonged to Dhawan. A tough chance this for Labuschagne and he does really well to get his hand to the ball. It is full around the pads, Dhawan whips it uppishly wide of mid-wicket. Labuschagne there dives to his left and gets his hands to it but he fails to grasp it in. The ball goes through him and races away to the fence. This looks like a boxing match between Dhawan and Starc.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will give Dhawan some confidence. Full on middle and leg, Dhawan plays the toughest shot in cricket, the on drive to perfection and he hits it cleanly. The ball races away to the fence and it races away to the long on fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another toe crusher. This time it is on the stumps and Dhawan manages to get his bat down in time and jam it out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Starc! Yorker just outside off, it swings away. Dhawan is late to get his bat down. Lucky for Shikhar that the ball has missed the stumps. Starc getting movement from the pavilion end.
Change of ends for Starc. Cummins was getting some movement from this end and maybe that is why Starc has had a change of ends.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul defends it to the off side and gets through the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Rahul flicks it to the on side but straight to the fielder.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close. Full around off, Dhawan pushes it to the right of mid off and calls for a quick single. Warner once again is the man in action. This time he has a shy at the bowler's end but once again the result is the same as the Bull cannot hit the bull's eye.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On top of middle and off, Dhawan wrists it towards mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it on the off side.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Richardson starts with a very good ball. It is full outside off, Rahul looks to drive it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls to the leg side and they steal a quick run. Good start for Richardson.
First bowling change of the game. Kane Richardson replaces Mitchell Starc, who got a wicket in his last over of his first spell.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan looks to flick but misses again to get hit on the thigh pad.
5.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Review not used well by the Australians and it can prove to be very costly for them. A good length ball around leg, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Cummins turns and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The Australian players gather and mull over a review and eventually go for it. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker comes into play and shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. A waste of a review against such a strong Indian batting line-up early on in the innings. None left for the Australians now.
Review time as the Aussies have gone upstairs for an LBW appeal. Shikhar Dhawan is the man in question. The replays roll in and shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. Australia lose their sole review here and we are just into the 6th over. Paine or Finch, Australia seem to struggle in getting the reviews right.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball on middle and off, driven towards the man at mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dhawan cuts it towards the man at point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, flicked towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Woah! Falls just short! Good field positioning by Finch though. Bouncer just outside off, Dhawan plays the upper cut and the ball goes high and quickly towards the third man region. Zampa there runs to his right, dives forward but the ball falls just short of him. Adam puts in a good effort but to no avail and a single taken.