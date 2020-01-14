Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.1 overs, India are 255. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
So in a pitch where 300-plus scores are chased regularly, India have a below-par total of 256 to defend. Australia will be the happier side heading into the break and should chase this down with dew also set to play a a part. Can India roar back in the second half or will Australia take the lead? Join us after the break to find out.
Starc starts by saying that it is a good effort by all the bowlers. Adds that it is a good moment for him as he is playing just his 2nd ODI in India. On the key to bowling well on this track, Starc says that the Australian bowlers for the most part bowled good lines and lengths and varied their pace at the right time. Mentions that India have some quality spinners and quality quicks as well so they have to be on their toes. Ends by saying they have to bat well to win this match.
What a resounding bowling performance from the Australians. Finch won the toss and opted to bowl and his bowlers backed their captain. All 5 bowlers were exceptional and had at least one wicket to heir name. The pacers had 7 wickets amongst themselves. Mitchell Starc was the star of the show with 3 wickets. Richardson and Cummins had two wickets each. The spinners were not just economical but also got very crucial wickets. The leg spin of Zampa got rid of Kohli while Agar got rid of Rahul. None of the bowlers went for more than 6 runs in an over on a pitch where bowlers have feared to bowl. Before we head into the break, the star of the show Mitchell Starc is caught down for a quick chat with Michael Slater.
After being put into bat, India got off to a horror start losing Rohit Sharma early. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then steadied the ship with a 121-run stand. The former started off slowly but grew into his stride. Rahul though lacked aggression but once he departed the procession started. From 134/1 the hosts found themselves wanting at 164/5. The big finish they were laying the foundation for never came. Pant and Jadeja then tried to give them that blockbuster finish and added a 49-run stand but the pair departed in quick succession. 250 looked difficult but fight from Shami and Kuldeep saw the scoreboard have some respectability and has taken the hosts to 255.
Superb bowling performance from the visitors. On a wicket which has historically been a bowler's nightmare, the Australian bowlers have come and given a masterclass at Wankhede. High-fives all around amongst the Aussies as they know they have won the first half of this game.
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Alex Carey has taken a superb catch and India have lost all their wickets. You don't see this everyday now do you, especially in ODIs. Back of a length ball on middle by Richardson, Shami looks to pull but gets a top edge on this one. The ball goes high in the sky and is swirling as it comes down. Alex Carey settles himself under it and takes a very good catch, keeping the ball between his chest and his gloves as he tumbles down. India end their innings on 255!
Jasprit Bumrah is the last man in. But before he starts there is a slight delay as we have a kite which is causing the delay.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kuldeep Yadav departs and Smith has hit bulls eye here. Length ball outside off, Shami plays this one towards point and sets off as Kuldeep calls for a run. The ball has gone straight to Steven Smith who collects the ball and throws it at the striker's end and hits. Kuldeep walks back after scoring some important runs for the teams.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Yadav goes back in his crease and defends this ball towards cover for a single.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Valuable runs these for India. Full ball just outside off, Kuldeep lofts this one over the mid off fielder and the ball races into the fence.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Shami looks to make room but Starc follows him with a very full ball. Shami jams it down to long on and takes a single. 250 up for India and it looked very difficult at one stage but the tailenders have done well for India.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Starc corrects his line a touch and bowls it on the pads of Yadav. He flicks it towards fine leg for one.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Now Starc misses his line and the ball is sprayed down the leg side.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woah! Not a bad shot at all by Yadav! Full ball just outside off by Starc, Kuldeep makes room and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss again. Back of a length outside off, Shami looks to smash it with a flat-bat but misses.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Richardson hits the deck hard and bowls it outside off, Shami throws his bat but connects with thin air.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Initial throw at the keeper's end and Shami would have been back in the pavilion. On the pads, Kuldeep flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Shami looks for two but Richardson quickly gets to the ball. Shami is half way down the leg side but Kane sends the throw at the bowler's end.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Shami pulls it to the leg side for a single.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Kuldeep guides it down to third man for one.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Kuldeep looks to play but misses.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valuable boundary to end the over. Just 10 away from 250 now. Starc misses his yorker and bowls a crispy full ball outside off, Shami creams it through covers and gets a boundary.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full and following Kuldeep who moves away from the stumps. Kuldeep manages to get bat on ball and hit it behind square on the leg side for one.
46.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, KY blocks it.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Kuldeep defends it towards point. Shami thinks of a single and comes out. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Even if he had hit Shami would have been in.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Shami swings and it goes uppishly off the upper half of his bat towards third man for one.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Kuldeep plays it through covers for a run.
45.6 overs (0 Run) This time outside off, Shami swings but misses. He finishes his spell with figures of 10-1-44-2.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, played towards point for a single.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on off, Shami flat-bats it past mid off for a single.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended back towards the bowler.
45.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards square leg for a single.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, Yadav looks to guide it towards the off side but misses.